Watch Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask bury a 40-yard field goal

Nine members of the Boston Bruins attended Patriots practice on Tuesday and made themselves feel right at home on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.

Matt Beleskey, Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Adam McQuaid, Kevan Miller, Riley Nash, Tuukka Rask, and Tim Schaller all made the trek to Foxborough.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia spoke with the Bruins.

“Last year, [former coach] Claude (Julien) got me on skates,’’ said Belichick. “We’ll have to get you guys out here to see if you throw and catch.’’

Instead, Rask gave place-kicking a try, and buried a 40-yard field goal while also revealing that he kicks with his left foot.

The Bruins’ rookie camp will open on Sept. 7, while the main camp begins one week later on Sept. 14.