Watch Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask bury a 40-yard field goal

By
Andrew Mahoney
August 30, 2017

Nine members of the Boston Bruins attended Patriots practice on Tuesday and made themselves feel right at home on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.

Matt Beleskey, Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Adam McQuaid, Kevan Miller, Riley Nash, Tuukka Rask, and Tim Schaller all made the trek to Foxborough.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia spoke with the Bruins.

“Last year, [former coach] Claude (Julien) got me on skates,’’ said Belichick. “We’ll have to get you guys out here to see if you throw and catch.’’

Instead, Rask gave place-kicking a try, and buried a 40-yard field goal while also revealing that he kicks with his left foot.

The Bruins’ rookie camp will open on Sept. 7, while the main camp begins one week later on Sept. 14.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.
New England Patriots
Amendola and Hightower among Patriots' inactives vs. Saints September 17, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Bill Belichick arrives for Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans.
New England Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots-Saints game September 17, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts homers to lift Red Sox over Rays, 3-1 September 16, 2017 | 9:04 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is seen on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's process to identify punt returners seems fairly simple September 16, 2017 | 10:33 AM
Boston Ma 9/15/17 Michael Wardian, 43, of Arlington VA wins the Inaugural Fenway Park Marathon with a time of 2:53:54. The race is a benefit for the Red Sox Foundation. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Local News
Globetrotter with a penchant for unusual races wins first-ever Fenway Park marathon September 16, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price walks from the bullpen to the clubhouse after defeating the Oakland Athletics 6-2 in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
With a strong playoff performance, can David Price win over Red Sox fans? September 16, 2017 | 9:33 AM
MLB
22 and through: Indians' AL record win streak stopped at 22 September 16, 2017 | 3:52 AM
Boston Red Sox
Watch: Red Sox score 7 runs in 15th inning to beat Rays in extras September 16, 2017 | 2:43 AM
File - In this Nov. 21, 2015 file photo, fireworks light up the sky at the conclusion of the Shamrock Series NCAA college football game at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, in Boston. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 19-16. Longtime Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray has organized an unusual inside Fenway Park Marathon. Friday's event will take 50 runners around the outfield of Boston's storied baseball stadium 116 times to cover the classic 26.2-mile distance. McGillivray says the race is the culmination of a dream he had as a boy when he aspired to play second base for the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa File)
College Sports
Boston College, Notre Dame, renew Catholic school rivalry September 15, 2017 | 8:01 PM
Foxborough, MA - 9/08/2017 - (3rd quarter) New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) holds his leg after suffering an injury during the third quarter. - The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in the season home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 08Patriots-Chiefs, LOID: 8.3.3641245542.
New England Patriots
The Patriots will be missing two key starters against the Saints September 15, 2017 | 5:50 PM
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, runners compete in the Fenway Marathon at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. The race will take 50 runners around the outfield of Boston's storied baseball stadium 116 times to cover the classic 26.2-mile distance. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Local News
Here's what you missed at the Fenway Park marathon September 15, 2017 | 5:21 PM
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, left, talks with Dave Dombrowski, team president of baseball operations, prior to a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox fined for stealing signs, Yankees docked for prior incident September 15, 2017 | 5:15 PM
The Patriots/NFL season just started, but we're already looking forward to Celtics season and the debut of Jayson Tatum.
Boston Celtics
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 September 15, 2017 | 2:03 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for the Patriots-Saints game September 15, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Stephon Gilmore facing the Chiefs in Sept. 2017.
New England Patriots
5 players who may decide the Patriots-Saints matchup September 15, 2017 | 12:12 PM
Skiing
Here's what it's like to ski on a synthetic slope September 15, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees during training camp in 2010.
New England Patriots
What the Saints are saying about the Patriots this week September 15, 2017 | 10:10 AM
Pierce Tatum
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce calls Jayson Tatum 'an older version of me' September 15, 2017 | 9:54 AM
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from Florida after viewing damage from Hurricane Irma. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Media
President Trump demands ESPN apologize for anchor's tweets September 15, 2017 | 8:32 AM
Photo of avocado ice cream in Tom Brady's new book.
New England Patriots
The recipe behind Tom Brady's favorite dessert: avocado ice cream September 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Olympics
Some Olympic leaders impatient with onslaught of scandals September 15, 2017 | 2:32 AM
MLB
Florida teams resume playing in Sunshine State after Irma September 15, 2017 | 2:29 AM
MLB
Catch 22: Indians rally, win AL-record 22nd straight game September 15, 2017 | 2:00 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans. The Patriots and the Saints meet Sunday, Sept. 17, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
New England Patriots
Can the Patriots bounce back after a disastrous first game? September 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans. The Patriots and the Saints meet Sunday, Sept. 17, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
New England Patriots
Pats-Saints clash a showcase for aging stars Brady, Brees September 14, 2017 | 7:57 PM
Drew Pomeranz delivers during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Pomeranz, Benintendi lead AL East-leading BoSox past A's 6-2 September 14, 2017 | 5:05 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Brandin Cooks on Patriots-Saints matchup: 'I just look at it as another game' September 14, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Boston Red Sox
Racism has been a pervasive topic at Fenway Park this season September 14, 2017 | 4:05 PM
Tom Brady in his office.
New England Patriots
12 excerpts from Tom Brady's new self-help book September 14, 2017 | 2:46 PM
A banner is unfurled over the left field wall during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
Why has Fenway Park been front and center for race issues lately? September 14, 2017 | 2:13 PM