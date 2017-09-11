As training camp looms, Bruins still don’t have David Pastrnak aboard

BOLTON — The Bruins gathered for their annual charity golf tournament Monday at The International. They hope their bags are cobwebbed over the next time they reach for their clubs.

“Today’s usually the unofficial start of training camp,’’ Patrice Bergeron said. “We’re all happy to be here and excited to get things going. Some of the rookies are still in Buffalo right now, but all of us here, we’re excited to join forces and be ready for Day 1.’’

How long they delay their future tee times partly depends on the presence of a player who did not approach the first hole. David Pastrnak was nowhere in sight Monday, his short-term future as murky as the algae-choked water hazards his teammates were shooting around.