5 prospects to watch during Bruins training camp

Boston, MA - 4/08/2017 - Newly signed rookie, Boston Bruins center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (23) during the team's warm up will make his debut as a pro today against the Washington Capitals. The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals in the regular-season finale at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, Topic: 08Capitals-Bruins, LOID: 8.3.2114921359.
Bruins center Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson. –Barry Chin/Boston Globe
By
Anthony Travalgia
September 14, 2017

COMMENTARY

With training camp set to begin Thursday with off-ice testing, followed by the first on-ice session Friday, the Bruins are set for their first full season under head coach Bruce Cassidy. After losing four one-goal games to the Ottawa Senators in the opening round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a series that saw the Bruins have issues putting the puck in the net, the Black and Gold did not do much to address that problem this past summer.

Looking forward to their season opener on October 5th, the Bruins seemingly have just a few forward spots up for grabs in training camp. With a handful of young talent waiting in the wings, training camp and the ensuing preseason should have some interesting position battles.

Let’s take a look at some of the Bruins’ prospects that have a legitimate chance of cracking the opening night roster.

Anders Bjork

Arguably the Bruins’ top forward prospect, a spot on the roster is Bjork’s to lose at this point. After an impressive rookie camp, Bjork will look to continue his impressive ways when the veterans join in on the training camp fun. He’ll also be looking to build off a successful prospects challenge in Buffalo where he scored three times in two games.

In 39 contests with Notre Dame last season, the 21-year old Bjork led the Fighting Irish to the Frozen Four and was named a Hobey Baker Finalist after notching 21 goals and 31 assists. A left-handed winger, Bjork could slide in nicely onto one of the Bruins’ top two lines.

Bjork is foregoing his senior year in South Bend in hopes of cracking the Bruins’ roster.

Jake DeBrusk

Another one of the Bruins’ most intriguing prospects, DeBrusk appears ready to make the jump to the NHL. The 20-year old spent the entire 2016-17 season with the Providence Bruins where he registered 49 points in 74 games, but never got the call to join the big club despite several prospects making their NHL debut.

Drafted by the Bruins with the 14th pick in the 2015 Entry Draft, DeBrusk is hoping to realize his top-six potential and finally get the call to Boston. A solid preseason run up until the final roster cuts can earn DeBrusk a roster spot.

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson

A product of Boston University, Forsbacka Karlsson, also known as “JFK”, signed his entry-level deal last season. The Swedish-born forward appeared in just one game last season and was a healthy scratch in all six games of the Bruins-Sens series.

JFK enters the 2017-18 campaign after just two years with the Terriers, registering 63 points in 78 games. The most likely spot for JFK would have been the Bruins’ third line center spot, but with the signing of Ryan Spooner to a one-year deal, that path has become a little more difficult for the time being.

JFK had a nice showing in the Bruins’ rookie games in Buffalo last week. In doing so, the former BU standout opened more eyes and helped his cause as he hopes to crack the Bruins lineup.

Zach Senyshyn

A longshot to make the team this season, Senyshyn could make some noise in camp to earn himself a spot on the Bruins roster. After the rookie games in Buffalo, and an impressive development camp, Senyshyn is working his way up the Bruins’ prospects ladder.

Selected just one pick after DeBrusk in 2015, many questioned the Bruins’ early pick of Senyshyn. Since bring drafted, Senyshyn has done a good job making the Bruins look smart with their pick. After back-to-back 65-point seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, it seems like he is set to start the 2017-18 season in Providence. But if the 20-year old Ottawa native stays in Boston come opening night, it will be well deserved.

Jesse Gabrielle

A name not as well-known as compared to the aforementioned prospects, Gabrielle may end up as the one Bruins fans adore the most. Gabrielle was one of the Bruins’ best at this past summer’s development camp where his style of play was being compared to Brad Marchand.

After a slow start to his junior career in the WHL, Gabrielle has developed into one of the league’s best. With 139 points in 133 games over the last two seasons, Gabrielle is a very intriguing story entering camp.

Much like Marchand, Gabrielle can put the puck in the net, play well-rounded hockey and get under the oppositions skin. A role as a grinder and agitator on the Bruins’ fourth line could be Gabrielle’s ticket to the main roster.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
