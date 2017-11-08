Jimmy Vesey, Rangers beat Bruins 4-2

By
ALLAN KREDA
AP,
updated on November 9, 2017
Bruins’ David Pastrnak shoots the puck past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the first period. —Frank Franklin II / AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers are suddenly rolling thanks to timely scoring and tight defense, especially the brand exhibited against Boston on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Vesey scored two first-period goals 29 seconds apart, Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves and New York beat the Bruins 4-2 for its fifth straight victory.

Pavel Buchnevich and Rick Nash also scored for the resurgent Rangers, who improved to 8-7-2 despite losing seven of their first eight games.

‘‘We’re moving in the right direction,’’ Lundqvist said after his seventh win this season and the 412th of his career. ‘‘We’re back in the race.’’

Advertisement

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron had the goals for Boston.

The Rangers came out strong against their old rivals, outshooting the Bruins 16-7 in the opening period and scoring three times. Boston had the better of play in a scoreless second, with a 13-8 shots advantage.

New York led 3-1 heading into the third period before Bergeron cut the margin to one at 6:44 with his third goal of the season. Lundqvist was able to hold off the Bruins before Nash scored into an empty net with 7.7 seconds left.

‘‘When you get a lead, you have to know how to play. I thought we were pretty smart with the puck,’’ Rangers defenseman Marc Staal said. ‘‘We are confident. We have to keep on working and keep grabbing points when we are on a roll like this.’’

Buchnevich opened the scoring at 9:53 of the first with his seventh of the season, but Pastrnak quickly tied it at 10:14. Pastrnak’s team-leading ninth goal was assisted by Bergeron and rookie Anders Bjork.

Vesey, who played four years at Harvard, then jammed a loose puck past Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask at 14:41, with assists from Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad, to put the Rangers ahead 2-1.

Vesey increased the lead at 15:10 when he slid another close-in shot past Rask for his fourth of the season. It was the fastest two goals by a Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr scored twice in 26 seconds on Nov. 14, 2006.

Advertisement

‘‘I consider myself a goal scorer. I’ve done that my whole life,’’ Vesey said. ‘‘I got a couple of greasy ones tonight. Maybe it will take off from here.’’

The 24-year-old Vesey had six game-winning goals among the 16 he scored as a rookie last season. He had only two goals this season going into the game against his hometown Bruins (6-5-3).

Boston played without top forward Brad Marchand, who sustained an upper-body injury in the previous game.

The Bruins’ lineup included several recent call-ups from Providence of the AHL, and coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with his team’s start.

‘‘The first part of the game we had some passengers. We are not going to win on a regular basis if we have passengers,’’ he said. ‘‘We don’t need young guys to come in here and lead this club. We just need them to do their jobs.’’

The goal by Buchnevich was his seventh of the season and came after he eluded 40-year-old Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and roofed the puck over Rask. The Russian forward has been on an offensive spree lately with six goals and three assists in his last seven games.

‘‘We weren’t playing on our toes,’’ Chara said. ‘‘The Rangers were more aggressive. We need to do a better job.’’

The Rangers have won seven of nine since a 1-5-2 start to the season. They were trailing expansion Vegas 4-2 at home heading into the third period Oct. 31 but scored four unanswered goals to win 6-4. Then they defeated Tampa Bay and Florida in overtime on the road before returning home to beat Columbus on Monday.

Advertisement

‘‘We’ve been starting games a lot better and it’s been working for us,’’ Vesey. ‘‘Now we have five in a row.’’

The Rangers have 256 wins over the Bruins, the most against any opponent in their 91-season history, and have won six straight versus Boston since January 2016.

NOTES: Alain Vigneault earned his 200th win as Rangers coach. The only other New York bench bosses to reach the milestone are Emile Francis (342) and Lester Patrick (281). … Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello played his 400th NHL game. … Chara played his 834th game with the Bruins, passing Hall of Famer Dit Clapper for fourth-most by a Boston defenseman. … The Rangers scratched high-priced defenseman Brendan Smith for the fourth straight game.

UP NEXT

The Bruins visit Toronto on Friday.

The Rangers host Edmonton on Saturday.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after performing a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally for 15th straight win November 18, 2017 | 10:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal with Zdeno Chara #33 and Patrice Bergeron #37 to take a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on November 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
2019 Winter Classic will host Bruins and Blackhawks November 18, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Yale running back Zane Dudek, left, runs against the Harvard during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in New Haven, Conn. Yale won 24-3, securing the Bulldogs' first outright Ivy League championship in 37 years. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
College Sports
Yale beats Harvard to win Ivy League championship November 18, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Kyrie Irving Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Celtics co-owner shares the 'inside story' behind hiring Brad Stevens November 18, 2017 | 1:20 PM
New England Patriots
Streaking Patriots face inconsistent Raiders in Mexico City November 18, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Fenway Park football
College Sports
Boston College, UConn head to Fenway for some football November 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Team Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA, Gabrielle Douglas (USA) of USA (Gabby Douglas), Laurie Hernandez (USA) of USA, Madison Kocian (USA) of USA, Alexandra Raisman (USA) of USA (Aly Raisman) pose with their gold medals on the podium after winning the women's team final. REUTERS/Mike Blake FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Olympics
Gabby Douglas apologizes after response to Aly Raisman on sexual abuse draws criticism November 18, 2017 | 2:30 AM
Serena Williams wedding dress
Tennis
Serena Williams reportedly marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans November 18, 2017 | 12:09 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Gracie Gold performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City, Mo. Gold has withdrawn from the national championships while she continues to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold announced last month that she was withdrawing from her Grand Prix assignments, and her decision to skip the nationals in January ends any chance of her competing at next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Olympics
Figure skater Gracie Gold withdraws from US championships November 17, 2017 | 7:08 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2003, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in New York. Boone became the first person with no experience as a manager of coach to interview to become Joe Girardi's successor with the New York Yankees. The 44-year-old interviewed Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, becoming the fourth to go through the process after Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, and San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
MLB
Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager November 17, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Sports News
Longtime Back Bay resident becomes first US woman to summit dangerous K2 November 17, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Bucs
NFL
NFL reviewing allegation Jameis Winston groped Uber driver November 17, 2017 | 3:21 PM
NEW HAVEN, CT - NOVEMBER 21: Ben Braunecker #48 of the Harvard Crimson celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the second half against the Yale Bulldogs on November 21, 2015 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
College Sports
Harvard-Yale football game will again determine Ivy title November 17, 2017 | 2:01 PM
Tom Brady Tuck Rule Game
New England Patriots
Patriots-Raiders matchup isn't what we once thought it would be November 17, 2017 | 11:49 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Raiders game at Estadio Azteca November 17, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Dreaming of a Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals? That might come true November 17, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Dawn Staley South Carolina
College Sports
Trump to host NCAA champs, South Carolina women decline invite November 17, 2017 | 9:26 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 November 17, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown mourns sudden death of his best friend: 'I felt like he was with me here tonight' November 17, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after their emotional 14th straight win November 17, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
A Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals is 'very, very likely,' according to Steph Curry November 17, 2017 | 7:58 AM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Soccer
8 things to know about new Revs coach Brad Friedel November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Rob O'Gara Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins make Chara's goal hold up for 2-1 win over Kings November 17, 2017 | 3:14 AM
Danny Ainge Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge recalls Bobby Doerr as a caring mentor November 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) turns up court after making a three-pointer during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The Celtics won 92-88. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally to beat Warriors for 14th straight victory November 16, 2017 | 11:06 PM
Charles Barkley TNT
Boston Celtics
Charles Barkley ripped into the Celtics during TNT's halftime show November 16, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens on Hayward's return to the Celtics bench: 'He always gives us all a lift' November 16, 2017 | 9:47 PM
Venus Williams of the United States makes a forehand return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their singles final match at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Tennis
Goods worth $400K stolen from Venus Williams's Florida home November 16, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox prospect had a very rare, aggressive cancer, according to death certificate November 16, 2017 | 6:22 PM
Estadio Azteca
New England Patriots
At Estadio Azteca, the Patriots will play on one of football's hallowed grounds November 16, 2017 | 4:40 PM