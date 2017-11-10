Owning Bruins has brought Jeremy Jacobs fortune and Fame

BUFFALO — Jeremy Jacobs bought the Bruins 42 years ago, proudly noting during an interview in his downtown office at the time that he was a concessions guy.

“A hot dog salesman,’’ the 35-year-old new owner told Globe hockey writer Fran Rosa in November 1975, days after purchasing the team and its rickety home on Causeway Street for a reported sum of $10 million, “first, second, and third.’’

Four-plus decades and a couple of billion red hots and craft beers later, Jacobs, 77, will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Monday night in Toronto.

Jeremy Jacobs in his Delaware North office in Buffalo, N.Y. —Jared Wickerham for The Boston Globe

Jeremy Jacobs remains as chairman of Delaware North, and his sons run the day-to-day business. —Jared Wickerham for The Boston Globe