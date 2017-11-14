Dressing multiple rookies can make life hard for the Bruins

Superstars such as Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron deliver excellent performances every game. Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller do not always go on the attack, but their coaches can depend on shutdown defensive play on each shift. Even a career AHLer such as Jordan Szwarz has grown to the point where he meets reasonable expectations on most of his journeys over the boards for the Bruins.

Then there are rookies.

Coaches love consistency. It’s one of the most elusive characteristics for NHL newbies to master.