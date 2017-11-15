How injuries have affected the Bruins’ identity this season

"We’ve got to be better, bottom line."

Bruins forward Brad Marchand skates during a game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 28, 2017.
Bruins forward Brad Marchand skates during a game against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 28, 2017. –AP
By
Tim Rosenthal
November 15, 2017

The holiday season is just around the corner, and all Bruce Cassidy wants for the time being is a clean bill of health. For now, the Bruins coach will have to settle on the injured players slowly returning to the lineup over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Not an easy task when trying to guide his team through some rough waters, none choppier than their latest three-game skid in which the Black and Gold suffered a slow start against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden last Wednesday and a Maple Leafs home-and-home sweep. Those three losses – two in regulation and one in overtime in Toronto after relinquishing a late lead in the third period – have put the Bruins back at .500 with a 6-6-4 mark.

Advertisement

It isn’t going to get much easier for the Black and Gold, either, as they embark on their annual trip to California starting on Wednesday in Anaheim against a Ducks team that is also going through their own problems with injuries. A rematch with the Kings – following the dramatic overtime ending in the first meeting back in Boston – follows the night after and a chance to sweep the Sharks comes on Saturday night.

While they might have David Krejci back during the next three games after missing the last several weeks due to an upper-body injury, the Bruins have seemingly been dealt another blow. Both Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork did not join their teammates aboard the five-plus hour flight as they were nicked up from Saturday’s 4-1 setback against the Leafs. Marchand and Bjork could join the team as the trip progresses.

Because of the injuries, the Bruins have been dealing with plenty of unknowns. Those injuries to key veterans like Krejci, Marchand, David Backes (diverticulitis), Ryan Spooner (groin), and Adam McQuaid (lower body), combined with the rookies in the lineup like Bjork, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Charlie McAvoy (to name a few), have put the Bruins in an early hole.

Advertisement

Though he may not see the rough start as an identity crisis, Cassidy, obviously, would prefer to help the team establish a mentality to being tough to play against. Instead, he’s been forced to shuffle his lineup to be top heavy – as seen with his top line of Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak – which hasn’t helped in the growth of some of the young Bruins.

“We know we’ve got some consistency issues for young players,” Cassidy said in his postgame press conference following Saturday’s loss to Toronto. “We know that going into the game. It’s up to us as a staff to figure out early on, ‘Okay, who’s going, maybe who needs [to be] pulled back a little bit tonight.’ Sometimes, you know, you find out the hard way. I guess that’s the challenge you have, and you’re just hoping everyone will be consistent, and it’s a big ask for a young group, but that’s what we want, and we’re sticking with it.”

In an ideal world, the Bruins would stick with their young group as the veterans heal up. Sooner or later, however, general manager Don Sweeney may have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

With 16 points, the Bruins enter the upcoming week in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings.  Though the Bruins and Maple Leafs were the exception in the East last year, teams who are in the top eight by the end of Thanksgiving have historically made the playoffs more often than not.

Advertisement

The Bruins will likely be on the outside looking in of a playoff spot post-Turkey Day. They may be getting some bodies back soon. As Bob McKenzie noted on NBCSN last week, Sweeney, while actively pursuing the trade market – most likely for a left-shot defenseman or top-six forward – would like to wait to evaluate his squad until the likes of Backes, McQuaid, Spooner and Krejci return.

Once again, the Black and Gold will have to work with what they have in one of their more important weeks of the young season. From getting off to a better start to closing out games, minimizing mistakes and getting the power play back on track, the Bruins need to get results and play to their identity out west. Otherwise, their hole is only going to get deeper.

“It’s on us,” Bergeron said, “we’ve got to be better, bottom line.”

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Anton Khudobin Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Khudobin stops 36 shots to help Bruins beat Sharks 3-1 November 19, 2017 | 1:40 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after performing a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally for 15th straight win November 18, 2017 | 10:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal with Zdeno Chara #33 and Patrice Bergeron #37 to take a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on November 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
2019 Winter Classic will host Bruins and Blackhawks November 18, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Yale running back Zane Dudek, left, runs against the Harvard during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in New Haven, Conn. Yale won 24-3, securing the Bulldogs' first outright Ivy League championship in 37 years. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
College Sports
Yale beats Harvard to win Ivy League championship November 18, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Kyrie Irving Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Celtics co-owner shares the 'inside story' behind hiring Brad Stevens November 18, 2017 | 1:20 PM
New England Patriots
Streaking Patriots face inconsistent Raiders in Mexico City November 18, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Fenway Park football
College Sports
Boston College, UConn head to Fenway for some football November 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Team Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA, Gabrielle Douglas (USA) of USA (Gabby Douglas), Laurie Hernandez (USA) of USA, Madison Kocian (USA) of USA, Alexandra Raisman (USA) of USA (Aly Raisman) pose with their gold medals on the podium after winning the women's team final. REUTERS/Mike Blake FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Olympics
Gabby Douglas apologizes after response to Aly Raisman on sexual abuse draws criticism November 18, 2017 | 2:30 AM
Serena Williams wedding dress
Tennis
Serena Williams reportedly marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans November 18, 2017 | 12:09 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Gracie Gold performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City, Mo. Gold has withdrawn from the national championships while she continues to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold announced last month that she was withdrawing from her Grand Prix assignments, and her decision to skip the nationals in January ends any chance of her competing at next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Olympics
Figure skater Gracie Gold withdraws from US championships November 17, 2017 | 7:08 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2003, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in New York. Boone became the first person with no experience as a manager of coach to interview to become Joe Girardi's successor with the New York Yankees. The 44-year-old interviewed Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, becoming the fourth to go through the process after Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, and San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
MLB
Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager November 17, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Sports News
Longtime Back Bay resident becomes first US woman to summit dangerous K2 November 17, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Bucs
NFL
NFL reviewing allegation Jameis Winston groped Uber driver November 17, 2017 | 3:21 PM
NEW HAVEN, CT - NOVEMBER 21: Ben Braunecker #48 of the Harvard Crimson celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the second half against the Yale Bulldogs on November 21, 2015 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
College Sports
Harvard-Yale football game will again determine Ivy title November 17, 2017 | 2:01 PM
Tom Brady Tuck Rule Game
New England Patriots
Patriots-Raiders matchup isn't what we once thought it would be November 17, 2017 | 11:49 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Raiders game at Estadio Azteca November 17, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Dreaming of a Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals? That might come true November 17, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Dawn Staley South Carolina
College Sports
Trump to host NCAA champs, South Carolina women decline invite November 17, 2017 | 9:26 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 November 17, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown mourns sudden death of his best friend: 'I felt like he was with me here tonight' November 17, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after their emotional 14th straight win November 17, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
A Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals is 'very, very likely,' according to Steph Curry November 17, 2017 | 7:58 AM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Soccer
8 things to know about new Revs coach Brad Friedel November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Rob O'Gara Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins make Chara's goal hold up for 2-1 win over Kings November 17, 2017 | 3:14 AM
Danny Ainge Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge recalls Bobby Doerr as a caring mentor November 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) turns up court after making a three-pointer during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The Celtics won 92-88. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally to beat Warriors for 14th straight victory November 16, 2017 | 11:06 PM
Charles Barkley TNT
Boston Celtics
Charles Barkley ripped into the Celtics during TNT's halftime show November 16, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens on Hayward's return to the Celtics bench: 'He always gives us all a lift' November 16, 2017 | 9:47 PM
Venus Williams of the United States makes a forehand return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their singles final match at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Tennis
Goods worth $400K stolen from Venus Williams's Florida home November 16, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox prospect had a very rare, aggressive cancer, according to death certificate November 16, 2017 | 6:22 PM