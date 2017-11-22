Bruins top Devils behind Anton Khudobin, Charlie McAvoy

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 22: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins scores the game winning goal in an overtime shootout against Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils on November 22, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in an overtime shootout. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Charlie McAvoy scores the game-winning goal. –Elsa / Getty Images
By
DENIS P. GORMAN
AP,
November 22, 2017

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Charlie McCoy scored in the 11th round of the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Anton Khudobin made 40 saves as Boston improved to 9-7-4 with its third straight win_all with Khudobin in goal.

Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron scored first period goals for the Bruins.

New Jersey has dropped three of its last five in falling to 12-5-4.

Jesper Bratt and Brian Gibbons scored for the Devils, and Cory Schneider made 27 saves.

The shootout opened with Hall and David Pastrnak trading goals. And it stayed that way until McAvoy’s game-winner

Advertisement

Prior to the extra period, the first of three regular season meetings between the longtime Eastern Conference rivals was essentially a special teams affair.

Despite not scoring on their four power plays and surrendering a man advantage goal to the Devils, it was the Bruins who left with two points thanks to two first period even strength strikes and the play of their ostensible backup goaltender.

The Bruins struck first when rookie left winger DeBrusk opened the scoring with his fifth of the season with a shot from the right circle at 1:25. And Bergeron added to Boston’s lead with his fifth of the season at 11:02.

The Bruins had a two-goal lead and Khudobin, who made his third straight start, tried to make it hold up with a pad save on a Nico Hischier break-in with and a diving stop on Travis Zajac in a span of 1:13. But there was nothing he could do on Bratt’s power play goal with 2:50 left as New Jersey’s rookie right winger lifted a loose puck in the slot to halve the deficit while Brian Boyle was tied up with Zdeno Chara in front of Khudobin. A video review upheld the goal.

The game remained 2-1 until the Devils equalized on Gibbons’ top-of-the-crease deflection with 4:44 left in regulation. Up to that point, though, Khudobin was the story as the netminder stopped a Blake Coleman shorthanded attempt with 10:35 left in the second. Khudobin also benefitted from Hischier, the first overall pick in last June’s NHL draft, losing control of the puck alongside the goal line late in the period. Midway through the third, Khudobin stoned Hischier from the top of the crease.

Advertisement

The Devils outshot the Bruins, 42-29.

NOTES: Prior to the game, New Jersey announced RW Kyle Palmieri would miss 4-6 weeks with a broken right foot, suffered in the Devils’ 4-3 overtime win in Minnesota Monday. The team later announced Palmieri had been placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Monday. .New Jersey scratched D Dalton Prout and RW Stefan Noesen. .Bruins C Ryan Spooner dressed for the first time since suffering a torn right adductor on Oct. 15. .Boston scratched LW Matt Beleskey, D Torey Krug and D Paul Postma. .The Bruins did not have LW Anders Bjork (undisclosed), LW Brad Marchand (upper body injury), RW David Backes (colon surgery) and D Adam McQuaid (broken right fibula). .Boston announced RW Jordan Szwarz had been sent down to AHL Providence. .The Devils announced Friday’s home game against Vancouver will coincide with the team hosting the NHL and NHLPA “joint initiative Hockey Fights Cancer” as part of the “annual Cancer Awareness Month.”

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Pittsburgh Friday afternoon.

Devils: Host Vancouver Friday night.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, center, drives as Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) and Tyler Johnson (8) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' 16-game win streak ends with loss to Heat November 22, 2017 | 10:12 PM
Foxborough, MA - 11/09/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) at Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 10Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.4.4973217.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady misses practice with Achilles tendon injury November 22, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Mark Sanchez amid the debacle of Nov. 22, 2012.
New England Patriots
6 things you might have forgotten about the infamous 'Butt Fumble' November 22, 2017 | 11:19 AM
Matt Ryan Sarah Marshall twins
Super Bowl LI
Even Matt Ryan's unborn children aren't safe from '28-3' jokes November 22, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Stephen Gostkowski kicks a 62-yard field goal in Mexico City.
New England Patriots
Raiders kicker sends Mexico City football to Stephen Gostkowski November 22, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Sports Q
When will the Celtics' winning streak end? November 22, 2017 | 7:12 AM
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
New England Patriots
Is the Patriots defense for real? November 22, 2017 | 7:05 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
The Celtics can't shoot but can't lose, either November 22, 2017 | 6:54 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk at the NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cowboys at Wembley Stadium in London. The Associated Press has obtained a letter sent to Jerry Jones’ attorney accusing the Cowboys owner of “conduct detrimental to the league’s best interests” over his objection to a contract extension for Goodell. The letter accusing Jones of sabotaging the negotiations was sent to David Boies on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
NFL
Jerry Jones calls off threat to sue NFL over Goodell contract November 22, 2017 | 1:52 AM
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Gabrielle Douglas (USA) of USA (Gabby Douglas) competes on the beam during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike BlakeFOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Olympics
Gabby Douglas says team doctor abused her November 22, 2017 | 12:08 AM
New England Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh (55) talks on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New England Patriots
Patriots cut Cassius Marsh November 21, 2017 | 10:38 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
The Celtics' streak looks to get more difficult November 21, 2017 | 8:38 PM
FILE - In this May 6, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett gestures to the crowd just before tipoff in Game 1 of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Kevin Garnett has informed the Minnesota Timberwolves that he will retire after 21 seasons. The two sides came to agreement on a buyout on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, the person said. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
NBA
Kevin Garnett has a surprising candidate for the future MVP of the NBA November 21, 2017 | 5:17 PM
Olympics
AP source: Former USA Gymnastics doctor facing at least 25 years in prison November 21, 2017 | 5:02 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
If only we got to watch Kyrie Irving play ball every day ... November 21, 2017 | 4:49 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving explains how his 'truth' impacts his relationship with fans November 21, 2017 | 12:55 PM
Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on November 16, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Here's what Brad Stevens is saying about the Celtics' winning streak November 21, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Connecticut's Jalen Adams goes up for a basket as Queens College's Kevin Buron defends.
College Sports
UConn guard pays fine to resolve on-campus scooter incident November 21, 2017 | 12:23 PM
Ray Allen
NBA
Ray Allen tells Orlando court he was 'catfished' November 21, 2017 | 12:13 PM
In this July 28, 2013, file photo, Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan speaks during ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB
Morgan urges voters to keep steroid users out of Hall November 21, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Josh Gordon in Nov., 2017.
NFL
Josh Gordon back from suspension, set to practice with Browns November 21, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Sports News
Daring to Dream Big has led to positive change for girls in sports November 21, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas watches in the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
NFL
Cleveland Browns lineman calls out Bill Belichick for his gripes about playing in Mexico City November 21, 2017 | 10:31 AM
Terry Glenn and Drew Bledsoe after one of four touchdown passes against the Oilers in 1998.
New England Patriots
Drew Bledsoe wrote a heartfelt essay about his late friend, Terry Glenn November 21, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, president of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) speaks at the European Olympic Committees General Assembly in Minsk, Belarus in 2016.
Soccer
FIFA bans 3 soccer officials for life for taking bribes November 21, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Bill Belichick speaks to the media after the Patriots' win in Mexico City against the Raiders.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick not 'in any big rush' to play in Mexico City again November 21, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Draymond Green Harvard
NBA
5 things we learned about Draymond Green from his talk at Harvard November 21, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Sports News
LaVar Ball questions Trump's role in son's release November 21, 2017 | 5:20 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by LARRY W. SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9231929c) Kyrie Irving, Devin Harris and Dwight Powell Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, USA - 20 Nov 2017 Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving (C) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks players Devin Harris (R) and Dwight Powell (L) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 20 November 2017.
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 47; Celtics beat Mavs in OT for 16th straight win November 20, 2017 | 11:20 PM
The remains of an ICON A5 ultralight airplane are moved from a boat ramp in the Gulf Harbors neighborhood of New Port Richey, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. The private plane, which belonged to Roy Halladay had just been removed from the shallow waters off Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey where it crashed Tuesday, killing the 40-year-old former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
MLB
Investigators release preliminary report on Roy Halladay's plane crash November 20, 2017 | 5:22 PM