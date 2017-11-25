A few observations from the Bruins’ 4-game winning streak

More than a half hour prior to the club’s scheduled practice Saturday morning in Brighton, Tuukka Rask was in net and fielding shots from injured forwards Brad Marchand and David Backes.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask, a backup for the club’s recent string of four straight wins, is the starter Sunday when the dysfunctional Oilers visit the Garden for late-afternoon matinee. Rask’s most recent start, a loss, was Nov. 15 in Anaheim.

Prior to the start of the 11 a.m. workout, the Bruins announced that they recalled forward Jordan Szwarz from AHL Providence on an emergency basis. They also returned defenseman Rob O’Gara to the WannaB’s.