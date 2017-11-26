Ryan Strome breaks tie, Oilers beat Bruins 4-2

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot makes a stick save as defenseman Oscar Klefbom holds off Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak. –The Associated Press
AP,
November 26, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Strome broke a tie early in the third period and Cam Talbot made 23 saves in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

The Oilers won for the second time in six games and beat Boston for the sixth straight time after dropping the previous 13.

Strome scored 2:07 into the third when he took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and wristed a shot from point blank range over goalie Tuukka Rask’s shoulder.

Draisaitl added an empty-netter with 51 seconds remaining.

Patrick Maroon and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers.

David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored for Boston. Rask stopped 32 shots in his first appearance in five games after backup Anton Khudobin had led the Bruins to four straight victories.

Advertisement

Krejci converted a feed from Riley Nash to tie it at 2 with 4:29 remaining in the second period.

Maroon and Larsson scored less than five minutes apart midway through the second period to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead.

Pastrnak had a power-play goal at 14:03 of the first to snap Boston’s 0-for-17 drought with the man advantage.

NOTES: Talbot won his second consecutive start for Edmonton after allowing 10 goals in his previous two starts. … Torey Krug had two assists for Boston. … Boston lost for the first time in six tries with both Krejci and Patrice Bergeron in the lineup. … Talbot and Klefbom returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with the flu.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Arizona on Monday night.

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Jets.
NFL
Kuechly, Clay lead Panthers to 35-27 comeback win over Jets November 26, 2017 | 7:45 PM
NFL
Raiders beat Broncos 21-14 in fight-filled game November 26, 2017 | 7:43 PM
College Sports
Backlash from Vols fans over Tennessee's interest in Schiano November 26, 2017 | 7:13 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake sacks Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady acknowledged the Dolphins 'got some good shots on me' November 26, 2017 | 6:44 PM
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick was not happy with a reporter's question about Tom Brady November 26, 2017 | 5:53 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (L) scores a touchdown past defending Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Lawrence Timmons during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 35-17 win over the Dolphins November 26, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Foxborough, MA: 11-26-17: Patriots quarterabck Tom Brady (12.left) has a hand for tight end Rob Gronkowski (87,right) after the two hooked up for a 15 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, the 74th time they have connected for a touchdown in their careers. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: This Patriots win went pretty much as expected November 26, 2017 | 5:25 PM
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski almost broke Patriots rules in discussing touchdown celebration November 26, 2017 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half.
New England Patriots
Brady throws for 4 touchdowns in Patriots' win over Dolphins, 35-17 November 26, 2017 | 4:48 PM
NFL
Eagles keep NFL's best record with 31-3 win over Bears November 26, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Buffalo Bills players celebrate an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Bills pick off Smith in closing minutes, beat Chiefs 16-10 November 26, 2017 | 4:11 PM
College Sports
AP Top 25: Clemson is No. 1, Oklahoma 2nd after 'Bama falls November 26, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Nate Ebner's fake punt run.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' gutsy fake punt led to an opening touchdown November 26, 2017 | 1:51 PM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin dominates to win World Cup slalom at Killington November 26, 2017 | 11:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) speaks with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots looking like themselves after slow start to season November 26, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Foxborough MA 11/24/17 New England Patriots Patrick Chung recting after recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins during third quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
Patriots ensure winning season with 35-17 win over Dolphins November 26, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Boston Celtics
Irving, Horford lead Celtics to 108-98 win at Indiana November 26, 2017 | 12:18 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Indianapolis. Boston won 108-98. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Boston Celtics
Irving, Horford lead Celtics to 108-98 win at Indiana November 25, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin.
Boston Bruins
A few observations from the Bruins' 4-game winning streak November 25, 2017 | 12:05 PM
Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins
Boston Red Sox
Just how interested are the Red Sox in Giancarlo Stanton? November 25, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Indianapolis. Boston won 108-98. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Boston Celtics
Have the Celtics passed the Red Sox as the No. 2 team in Boston? November 25, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) drives to the basket ahead of Orlando Magic forward Marreese Speights, center, and D.J. Augustin, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Celtics
Celtics cruise to 118-103 victory over Magic November 24, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Boston Celtics
Derrick Rose leaves Cavaliers to handle 'personal matter' November 24, 2017 | 7:56 PM
New England Patriots
Dolphins' Cutler ruled out at New England; Moore to start November 24, 2017 | 7:05 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) gestures to referee Terry McAuley (77) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins rank second in the NFL in penalties and the problem seems to be getting worse, which doesn't help their chances Sunday at New England. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
New England Patriots
An unconventional preview of the Patriots-Dolphins game November 24, 2017 | 4:28 PM
Charlie McAvoy defends against Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby during the first period.
Boston Bruins
Pastrnak goal in 3rd lifts Bruins to 4-3 win over Penguins November 24, 2017 | 4:13 PM
Miami Gardens, FL 1-1-17: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist after teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) scored a fourth quarter touchdown that helped seal New England's victory that clinched home field advantage for the team throughout the AFC playoffs. The New England Patriots visited the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: mcbride topic: Patriots
New England Patriots
4 things to watch for in Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game November 24, 2017 | 2:39 PM
Tom Brady biscuits
New England Patriots
Gronk wants a bite of Tom Brady's famous Thanksgiving biscuits November 24, 2017 | 2:11 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game November 24, 2017 | 12:27 PM
New England Patriots babies
New England Patriots
'Super Dads' introduces the newest additions to the Patriots family November 24, 2017 | 12:25 PM