Backes scores 2 goals as Bruins beat Coyotes 6-1

David Backes Danton Heinen Boston Bruins
David Backes celebrates his goal with teammate Danton Heinen during the second period against the Arizona Coyotes. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
December 7, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — David Backes scored his first two goals of the season, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Thursday night.

It was Backes’ third game back after he missed 12 straight following surgery to remove part of his colon. The veteran forward scored his first goal with Boston on a tip-in 13:54 into the second period and then added another goal with 54 seconds left in the period.

Brad Marchand scored 15 seconds into the game for the Bruins, who won for the seventh time in nine games. David Krejci, Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork also scored, and Tuukka Rask made 20 saves.

Advertisement

Christian Dvorak had an unassisted goal for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Backes, the former St. Louis captain who signed with Boston as an unrestricted free agent in July, was expected to miss up to eight weeks following his surgery on Nov. 2 to relieve inflammation caused by diverticulitis. He returned to the Bruins on Nov. 29 and got his 500th career point Monday with an assist during a loss at Nashville.

Backes deflected in Riley Nash’s wrist shot from the blue line at to break a 1-all tie with 6:06 left in the second. He also stole the puck from Alex Goligoski inside the Arizona zone and beat Wedgewood with a wrist shot at 19:06.

Krecji’s power-play goal in the opening minute of the third put Boston up 4-1 just 15 seconds after Luke Schenn was called for hooking.

The Bruins struck first when Marchand scored on a one-timer off a crossing pass from David Pastrnak. But Dvorak tied it with a high backhand with 2:53 left in the first after stealing a clearing attempt by Brandon Carlo.

NOTES: Arizona D Kyle Capobianco, called up Monday from Tucson of the American Hockey League, made his NHL debut. … Dvorak’s goal was his first in 10 games. … RW Jacob DeBrusk returned to the Bruins after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Advertisement

Coyotes: Continue a four-game road trip Saturday at Columbus.

Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jahil Okafor
NBA
76ers agree trade Jahil Okafor, 2nd-round pick to Brooklyn December 7, 2017 | 8:25 PM
Nate Solder son Hudson Patriots
New England Patriots
Nate Solder named Patriots nominee for NFL Man of Year December 7, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Ndamukong
New England Patriots
Ndamukong Suh: It's my job to make Tom Brady mad and 'have him yelling' December 7, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Bill Steve Belichick
New England Patriots
Watch an emotional Bill Belichick describe his dad's legacy December 7, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 things to watch for in the Patriots-Dolphins game December 7, 2017 | 3:10 PM
Aly Raisman Olympics gymnastics
Olympics
Aly Raisman releases statement against Dr. Larry Nassar December 7, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Tre White Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Tre'Davious White calls Rob Gronkowski's suspension 'a joke' December 7, 2017 | 1:53 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' priority be in free agency or trade? December 7, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Danny Ainge Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge gave a promising update on Hayward's recovery December 7, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Media
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving has been almost indescribable for even the Celtics' play-by-play announcer December 7, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Former Revs' player Taylor Twellman helps kick off the MIAA's Concussion Awareness Week in 2016. The ThinkTaylor (Twellman) Foundation speaks to Groton-Dunstable athletic department for being state winner in their campaign.
Soccer
Taylor Twellman on Revs' new coach, the Krafts, and his viral World Cup rant December 7, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, left, stands with his attorney Shannon Smith as he pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom in Eaton County, Mich. (Matthew Dae /Lansing State Journal via AP)
Olympics
Dr. Larry Nassar gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn December 7, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Larry Bird box score
Boston Celtics
An oral history of Larry Bird's 60-point game December 7, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Micah Hyde Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots
Bills players reportedly 'want to put them hands' on Rob Gronkowski December 7, 2017 | 9:07 AM
John Farrell managed the Red Sox from 2013-2017.
Boston Red Sox
John Farrell offered his thoughts on the Red Sox' managerial change December 7, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why basketball is more than just a game for Kyrie Irving December 7, 2017 | 7:32 AM
Browns tackle Joe Thomas has become a leader for the young team.
New England Patriots
Joe Thomas raised a question about the worth of Tom Brady and Roger Goodell December 7, 2017 | 7:14 AM
Tom Brady street sign cut outs
New England Patriots
Teacher uses Tom Brady photos to slow down drivers in school zone December 7, 2017 | 1:48 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving, short-handed Celtics earn 97-90 win over Mavericks December 6, 2017 | 11:58 PM
NFL
Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment December 6, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas is getting closer to making his Cavaliers debut December 6, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward's wife shared another update on his recovery December 6, 2017 | 5:33 PM
Roger Goodell NFL commissioner
NFL
Roger Goodell signs 5-year contract extension December 6, 2017 | 4:15 PM
Julian Edelman ACL knee New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman shares an update on his knee recovery December 6, 2017 | 4:10 PM
Micah Hyde Rob Gronkowski
NFL
Bills' players don't expect NFL fines for penalties after Gronk hit December 6, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
NFL explains rationale behind Rob Gronkowski's suspension December 6, 2017 | 3:09 PM
Edna Kiplagat
Boston Marathon
Defending champions to return for 2018 Boston Marathon December 6, 2017 | 2:58 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants
New England Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. creates Tom Brady montage to illustrate double standard December 6, 2017 | 2:15 PM
Olympics
Putin will allow Russians to compete at Pyeongchang Olympics December 6, 2017 | 11:17 AM
University Hall Brown
College Sports
Brown probing alleged hazing in men's swim and dive team December 6, 2017 | 10:34 AM