Goals by Marchand, DeBrusk lead Bruins past Islanders 3-1

The Bruins celebrate a goal against the Islanders.
The Bruins celebrate a goal against the Islanders. –The Associated Press
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
December 9, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — Tuukka Rask has rediscovered his game and the Boston Bruins are starting to become the type of team they want to be in front of him — one that’s tough defensively.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored, Rask stopped 30 shots and the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Saturday night.

Danton Heinen added an empty-net goal, and Torey Krug and David Pastrnak each had two assists for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 10 games.

“Tuukka, you can usually tell how calm and composed he looks and it means we’re generally calm and composed in front of him,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re getting the result for him playing in front of him.”

Advertisement

Anders Lee scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for New York, which has lost four of five.

Rask earned his fourth straight win after struggling to a 3-8-2 start this season, which prompted many Bruins fans to call for Cassidy to play backup Anton Khudobin as the No. 1 goalie. Khudobin opened the season 7-0-2.

“We’re trying to build an identity that you have to battle hard and you have to skate hard,” Rask said. “From that, you kind of build that identity and reputation to be a hard team to play against. That’s something we want to accomplish and need to accomplish to make the playoffs and be an elite team in the league. I think we’re heading in that direction.”

The Bruins limited New York’s chances most of the game.

“That’s what they do,” Islanders coach Doug Weight said. “They have big, long (defenseman), protect lanes and protect the net.”

Marchand’s goal made it 1-0 at 10:51 of the second period. With the Islanders short-handed because of a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty, Marchand took a pass from Krug, broke in down the left wing and snapped off a wrist shot that slipped between Halak’s pads.

Advertisement

Early in the third, Marchand was given a five-minute major for interference when he came charging across the ice to hit John Tavares near the boards, but New York’s Ryan Pulock took a cross-checking penalty when play stopped.

Boston’s David Backes also got a major — for head-butting — and a game misconduct later in the third.

DeBrusk made it 2-0 when he collected a loose puck in the slot, spun and beat Halak with a wrister inside the right post 6:45 into the third.

Lee scored on a redirected shot from the top of the crease with 3:08 to play, just after Backes’ penalty expired.

Heinen sealed it with 42 seconds left.

Rask was hardly tested through the first two periods, but made a solid glove stop on Mathew Barzal’s shot from the left circle late in the second.

“We didn’t enter the zone like we normally do tonight,” Lee said. “We came in with no speed.”

The best chances of a scoreless first came when Backes had a pair of bids from the edge of the crease seconds apart. Halak flashed his left pad to stop both.

Both teams seemed focused on limiting quality scoring chances from the start of the game — and they did that, relying on tight checking and solid positioning to block shots and limit shooting angles in the first two periods.

NOTES: Islanders D Johnny Boychuk missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. … Bruins C Noel Acciari was out with an upper-body injury and forward Matt Beleskey was a healthy scratch. … Boston C David Krejci took a puck in the mouth midway through the first and headed to the locker room, but returned about four minutes later. … Barzal entered leading NHL rookies with 27 points. … It was the first of three games between the teams this season, and the only one in Boston.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Capitals on Monday. New York lost 4-3 on Nov. 2 at Washington in their first meeting.

Bruins: At the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday in the first game between the teams this season.

___

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
College Sports
Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy in landslide December 9, 2017 | 9:03 PM
Boston College wins
College Sports
These photos of BC fans celebrating their Duke upset are pure joy December 9, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - 12/09/2017 - (2nd Half) Boston College Eagles guard Ky Bowman (0) had the rebound as time ran out on Duke as it was upset 89-84 by BC. BC hosts No. 1 Duke in ACC basketball game at Conte Forum. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: 10Duke-BC basketball, LOID: 8.4.299977544.
College Sports
Watch BC students storm the court after beating top-ranked Duke December 9, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Boston College's Nik Popovic, center left, and Duke's Wendell Carter Jr, center right, chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
College Sports
BC basketball upsets No. 1 Duke December 9, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Maine freshman Eduard Tralmaks scored an impressive goal Friday against Quinnipiac.
College Sports
A Maine hockey player's goal is garnering international attention December 9, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Celtics bench reaction to Jaylen Brown dunk
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown's impressive putback dunk drew a priceless reaction from the Celtics bench December 9, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
NFL
In his young career, Adam Gase follows Bill Belichick's style December 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Heisman favorite Baker Mayfield is an unconventional NFL prospect December 9, 2017 | 4:21 AM
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) for the winning shot in the final seconds during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 105-102. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Boston Celtics
Aldridge, Ginobili rescue Spurs against Celtics, 105-102 December 9, 2017 | 12:09 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout. Ohtani's agent put out a statement Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, Texas and several other teams. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
MLB
Shohei Ohtani chooses the LA Angels December 8, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh gestures to referee Terry McAuley.
New England Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week December 8, 2017 | 5:11 PM
FILE - In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa. Former national team goalkeeper Solo says she’s running for president of U.S. Soccer. Solo made the announcement Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017, on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the October failure of the U.S. men's team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Soccer
Hope Solo announces candidacy for president of US Soccer on Facebook December 8, 2017 | 2:10 PM
The two guys on the right have some chemistry. Just wait until the guy on the left joins them. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 December 8, 2017 | 1:55 PM
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton waits for his glove to go to the outfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston Red Sox
Yankees are said to have a deal to acquire Giancarlo Stanton December 8, 2017 | 12:00 AM
David Backes Danton Heinen Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Backes scores 2 goals as Bruins beat Coyotes 6-1 December 7, 2017 | 10:02 PM
Jahil Okafor
NBA
76ers agree trade Jahil Okafor, 2nd-round pick to Brooklyn December 7, 2017 | 8:25 PM
Nate Solder son Hudson Patriots
New England Patriots
Nate Solder named Patriots nominee for NFL Man of Year December 7, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Ndamukong
New England Patriots
Ndamukong Suh wants a repeat of Tom Brady's sideline outburst December 7, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Bill Steve Belichick
New England Patriots
Watch an emotional Bill Belichick describe his dad's legacy December 7, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 things to watch for in the Patriots-Dolphins game December 7, 2017 | 3:10 PM
Aly Raisman Olympics gymnastics
Olympics
Aly Raisman releases statement against Dr. Larry Nassar December 7, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Tre White Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Tre'Davious White calls Rob Gronkowski's suspension 'a joke' December 7, 2017 | 1:53 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' priority be in free agency or trade? December 7, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Danny Ainge Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge gave a promising update on Hayward's recovery December 7, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Media
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving has been almost indescribable for even the Celtics' play-by-play announcer December 7, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Former Revs' player Taylor Twellman helps kick off the MIAA's Concussion Awareness Week in 2016. The ThinkTaylor (Twellman) Foundation speaks to Groton-Dunstable athletic department for being state winner in their campaign.
Soccer
Taylor Twellman on Revs' new coach, the Krafts, and his viral World Cup rant December 7, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, left, stands with his attorney Shannon Smith as he pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom in Eaton County, Mich. (Matthew Dae /Lansing State Journal via AP)
Olympics
Dr. Larry Nassar gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn December 7, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Larry Bird box score
Boston Celtics
An oral history of Larry Bird's 60-point game December 7, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Micah Hyde Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots
Bills players reportedly 'want to put them hands' on Rob Gronkowski December 7, 2017 | 9:07 AM
John Farrell managed the Red Sox from 2013-2017.
Boston Red Sox
John Farrell offered his thoughts on the Red Sox' managerial change December 7, 2017 | 8:18 AM