Bruins tie it late, beat Red Wings 3-2 in OT behind Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Detroit. Boston won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bruins' Brad Marchand scores during overtime. –Paul Sancya / AP
By
NOAH TRISTER
AP,
12:20 AM

DETROIT (AP) — Brad Marchand assisted on the tying goal late in regulation and scored the game-winner 35 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

The Bruins managed only two shots on goal in the first period but twice rallied from a one-goal deficit for their ninth win in 11 games. Detroit has dropped 10 of 11, although the Red Wings have earned a point in five of those losses.

David Pastrnak tied it with 1:26 remaining in the third period, extending his point streak to nine games. The Bruins had pulled goalie Tuukka Rask with more than two minutes left, and Marchand’s pinpoint pass from the right side made it through traffic to Pastrnak at the left of the net. His 15th goal of the season sent the game to overtime.

Advertisement

In the extra period, Marchand skated in ahead of defenseman Mike Green and stickhandled to the right before backhanding the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard from a sharp angle.

Noel Acciari scored the other goal for Boston. Dylan Larkin and Tomas Tatar scored for Detroit.

Tatar opened the scoring on a second-period power play, beating Rask only 13 seconds after Patrice Bergeron received a minor penalty for tripping. Tatar’s wrist shot made it through with teammate Justin Abdelkader standing in front of the net as a screen.

Pastrnak, playing his 200th career game, nearly tied it moments later when he skated in behind the Detroit defense, but Howard stopped him.

Acciari tied it early in the third after a scramble in front of the net, and Boston went on the power play when Green was whistled for holding. But Larkin scored short-handed on a breakaway to put Detroit up 2-1.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 33 lifts Celtics past Nuggets 124-118 December 13, 2017 | 10:56 PM
12race.sports - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones prepares to bat prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. The teams play the final game of their series, one filled with player ejections and fan controversies, at Fenway Park on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
The bigot in the stands, and other stories December 13, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Marcus Cannon
New England Patriots
Patriots place Marcus Cannon on injured reserve December 13, 2017 | 2:30 PM
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Fresh off suspension, JuJu Smith-Schuster vows to keep playing physical against the Patriots December 13, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Boston College full court putt
College Sports
Watch a Boston College student make an improbable full-court putt December 13, 2017 | 1:50 PM
NFL
NFL spokesman: Roger Goodell views new contract as his last December 13, 2017 | 1:36 PM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: The retired number of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz #34 sits below the Boston Skyline before the game against Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on June 24, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
What the Red Sox deal with Sam Adams means for Fenway Park December 13, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Luc Robitaille, Stacia Robitaille`
NHL
Wife of NHL Hall of Famer tweets about elevator encounter with Donald Trump December 13, 2017 | 1:18 PM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman celebrated the first day of Hanukkah with a familiar face December 13, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
The Yankees got Giancarlo Stanton. The Red Sox got a new beer partnership. Fans got angry. December 13, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Here are the inevitable Tom Brady hot takes after the Patriots' loss December 13, 2017 | 11:39 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens offered an encouraging update on Gordon Hayward's status December 13, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox have 'list' of possible targets at Winter Meetings December 13, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins celebrates intercepting Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Patriots typically bounce back after tough losses at Miami December 13, 2017 | 8:54 AM
In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Britain's Chris Froome celebrates on podium after winning the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, in Madrid.
Sports News
Froome found to have double the legal limit of asthma drug December 13, 2017 | 6:59 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) will have to shake off this loss and prepare for the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Patriots only have to set the bar so low in preparation for the Steelers December 13, 2017 | 6:58 AM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he's been medically cleared to return December 12, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, left, walks off the field after getting tagged out at home plate during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MLB
Manny Machado could be on the move to a new position—or a new team December 12, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (21) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
NFL
Steelers put Shazier on IR, hopeful Haden returns vs. Patriots December 12, 2017 | 9:50 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) is attended on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Dolphins DT calls Patriots' David Andrews 'dirty player' in Instagram post December 12, 2017 | 9:44 PM
NHL
Former NHL defenseman Zarley Zalapski dead at 49 December 12, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
New England Patriots
Patriots sign Kenny Britt December 12, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Alex Cora in 2007.
Boston Red Sox
Alex Cora remembered the unusual details of his only Fenway Park home run December 12, 2017 | 2:07 PM
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Can the Patriots stop the Steelers' offense? December 12, 2017 | 12:58 PM
NFL
Kick return ace Devin Hester retires from NFL December 12, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Media
Bill Simmons Media Group executive among the accused in NFL Network sexual misconduct suit December 12, 2017 | 11:51 AM
Animals
Ancient penguin was as big as a (human) Pittsburgh Penguin December 12, 2017 | 11:13 AM
PHILADELPHIA - NOVEMBER 08: Donovan McNabb #5 of the Philadelphia Eagles calls out signals at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 8, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Library Tag 08152010 Sports
Media
Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis suspended by ESPN December 12, 2017 | 11:07 AM
College Sports
LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball turn pro with club team in Lithuania December 12, 2017 | 10:27 AM
Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov attends an Russian Olympic committee meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.
Olympics
Russian Olympic Committee expects 200 to compete in South Korea December 12, 2017 | 9:33 AM