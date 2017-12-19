Watch Charlie McAvoy’s first career Gordie Howe hat trick

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been enjoying a solid rookie season after making his NHL debut in the playoffs earlier in 2017. On Monday night, he achieved a classic hockey milestone for the first time in his young career.

Amid the Bruins’ impressive 7-2 win against the Blue Jackets, the 19-year-old McAvoy recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick. In other words, he scored a goal, recorded an assist, and got into a fight.

Scoring with a little more than eight minutes to go in the second period, McAvoy then engaged with Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in his first career fight. Later in the third period, McAvoy assisted, completing the Gordie Howe hat trick:

And here’s what McAvoy had to say about his first bout afterward:

"Sometimes you've got to answer the bell." 🎥 Charlie McAvoy on his first career fight and Gordie Howe Hat Trick: pic.twitter.com/tp2jbJxzl0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2017