Bruins rookie Jake DeBrusk scored a highlight-reel goal in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Sabres

Once again, the Bruins youth movement provided a timely highlight thanks to Jake DeBrusk.

After collecting a pass from Charlie McAvoy at the red line, DeBrusk carried the puck into the attacking end, snuck past Sabres forward Jason Pominville with a self-pass off the side boards and rifled the puck past the glove of Robin Lehner.

Jake DeBrusk's laser was the difference tonight for the #NHLBruins! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6bwL2ESNB0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2017

DeBrusk’s eighth of the season gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 10:14 of the second period.

“I just came across the blue [line] and tried to make a quick move and a get a shot through the d-man,” DeBrusk said about his short-side snipe past Lehner. “It went where I wanted to go. I didn’t know if it went in until I heard the bar and as soon as I heard that, I knew I had good wood on it, so I was very happy on how it went in and it gave us the 1-0 lead.”

DeBrusk’s tally wound up as the game-winner in the Bruins’ 3-0 victory.