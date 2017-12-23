6 things we learned from the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings v Boston Bruins
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with Torey Krug, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
Bob Snow
December 23, 2017

COMMENTARY

The weather outside Saturday afternoon was, indeed, frightful. Inside TD Garden, however, the Bruins’ faithful were feeling quite delightful.

Pick any number of reasons for such in the last game before the Christmas break with a matinee meeting against the Detroit Red Wings.

Related Links

How about a possible season-high, four-game streak after wins this week over Columbus, Buffalo, and Winnipeg? Or enjoying a dramatic reversal in scoring goals with a 12-3 advantage over those three after languishing among the bottom of the NHL in red-light productivity? Or another two points over Detroit after a come-from-behind overtime win just 10 days back?

The Bruins taking points in 12 of their last 13 games against the Red Wings at 11-1-1, including a current 5-0-1 streak? Make that 13 of 14 and 12-1-1.

Here’s what we learned from the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Red Wings:

1. Backes is back after the birth of his son.

Thursday’s confluence of date and event was Charlie McAvoy scoring the winning shootout goal on his 20th birthday. Saturday brought another as David Backes and his wife, Kelly, welcomed the best gift of all at 1:12 a.m. Saturday: Dawson Michael.

Advertisement

“He was great — inspirational on the bench,” Bruce Cassidy said. “Big smile on his face coming in today, and why not? A nice, healthy baby boy and everyone is doing well. He was really dialed in.”

Backes missed Friday’s practice, but he was back with 21 shifts and 19:07 of ice time — and had two assists.

“I got about four hours [sleep] two nights ago and about three hours last night,” he said. “After what I saw my wife go through birthing that baby, I figured I could come on a few hours of sleep earlier today and get it done.”

2. Veterans led the way.

While the rookies took many of the headlines all week, Saturday it was the Bruins’ three leading scorers teaming up at 6:11 of the third period to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Brad Marchand (31 points) threaded a pass across to Patrice Bergeron (24), who fired it home from the slot to former UMaine standout Jimmy Howard’s left; David Pastrnak (33) also assisted.

“We have talked a lot about the young kids,” Cassidy said, “but our veterans — we addressed after the game — they are the guys that were dialed in today. It was definitely our older guys that did the lion’s share of the work.”

Advertisement

Bergeron sealed the deal with 14 seconds left into an empty Wings’ cage off a Backes’ assist.

The foursome accounted for all of Boston’s offense.

3. A rare pair got the teams on the board.

It’s not often that a power-play goal is followed by a short-handed tally. That happened when Detroit took two consecutive penalties at 12:47 and 13:19 of the first 20 to give Boston a 5-on-3 advantage. Marchand took Howard to school with a 10-foot bullet short-side off a Bergeron pass to tie Pastrnak for the team lead with 15. Backes had the assist and an early gift.

“[Marchand] did steal [the puck],” Backes said. “I was wondering why he was grabbing it. It was my first point with the new baby. We’ll find a special spot for that in his new room.”

A minute later, Frans Nielsen rifled a 15-footer five-hole past Rask for the shorthanded goal at 14:38.

 

4. You can’t take Zdeno Chara for granted.

“I think a lot of people [take Zdeno for granted],” Cassidy said. “I don’t. You can’t say enough about his ability to defend. He starts transition; he wants to be involved in that part of the game. He is just a guy with a lot of pride, a lot of character, a lot of heart, knows how to win. I think that permeates throughout our lineup. Bergy [Patrice Bergeron] is the same way up front. I think these young guys are learning lessons every day on this.”

Gustav Nyquist, another former UMaine standout, rolled one behind Rask for the lead goal halfway through the second period. But B’s captain Zdeno Chara reached behind and guided the puck away to preserve the deadlock.

Advertisement

The game’s No. 1 star played 21 shifts in 22:52 of ice time and a plus-1 — at age 40.

“I knew [Tuukka Rask] didn’t have full control,” Chara said, “and it’s going to happen – you’re going to have to make that save occasionally and that was the time that I did.”

5. Tuukka Rask keeps rolling along.

“Well, got rid of the [bad] bounces,” Rask said about his recent run. “Finally they are going our way a little bit. I think we are playing such a good team defense that it helps my job a lot.”

As Tuukka Rask goes, so go the Bruins.

That Rask task in full momentum with No. 40 earning points in nine straight games (8-0-1). He has now played in 10 of the team’s last 12 games with a sparkling 1.45 goals against average.

“There were some funny goals going in off our guys,” Cassidy concurred, “ones rattling around; you don’t see many of those. There were some posts and in, now they are posts and out. He was playing fairly consistent hockey, just wasn’t getting a lot of breaks.”

6. It’s still time for a break, though.

“When you are winning, you always want to be out there,” Cassidy said following the 13th B’s win in 17 games. “… I think it comes at a good time for us. We have had a heavy workload.”

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brad Marchand, David Backes, Zdeno Chara
Boston Bruins
A Bruins player welcomed a baby boy and then tallied 2 assists against Detroit December 23, 2017 | 6:15 PM
In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison walks the sidelines as his team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh.
NFL
Steelers cut sack leader, 5-time Pro Bowler James Harrison December 23, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins win fourth in a row December 23, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady has tense exchange with reporter over question about Alex Guerrero December 22, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Media
Any event with Dick Enberg on the call had a big-game feel December 22, 2017 | 3:46 PM
Tiger Woods golf
Golf
Tiger Woods decides to be his own swing coach December 22, 2017 | 3:32 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Sunday's Patriots-Bills game is a lot more intriguing than usual December 22, 2017 | 12:40 PM
Bill Belichick Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick responded to the report about changes to Alex Guerrero's access December 22, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 22, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Steven Wright Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Steven Wright has domestic assault case retired December 22, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
6 things we learned from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Jets December 22, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) handles the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy talked about his birthday shootout winner December 22, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Sports News
Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82 December 22, 2017 | 3:14 AM
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) handles the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy sends Bruins past Jets in shootout December 22, 2017 | 12:20 AM
New York Knicks' Michael Beasley (8) celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Boston Celtics
Michael Beasley scores 32, carries Knicks past Celtics, 102-93 December 22, 2017 | 12:14 AM
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
New England Patriots
David Andrews on getting hit by a coffee cup after Steelers game: ‘It doesn’t bother me after a win’ December 21, 2017 | 6:21 PM
This is the logo for Major League Baseball. Major league baseball and ESPN reached a settlement Monday Dec. 6, 1999, hours before they were to go to trial over the cable network's placement of late-season Sunday night games. (AP Graphic/MLB)
MLB
MLB executive Bob Bowman ousted for inappropriate behavior December 21, 2017 | 4:05 PM
In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa.
Soccer
Here are the candidates for US Soccer Federation President December 21, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Mark Wahlberg Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl LI
Mark Wahlberg shared the real story behind his Super Bowl LI early exit December 21, 2017 | 12:27 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Cavs assign Isaiah Thomas to Canton team to practice December 21, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo hugs teammate Daniel Kilgore after a 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
Garoppolo was mic'd up while leading 49ers' game-winning drive December 21, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Media
College days gave Doris Burke great insight on the young Celtics December 21, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What you need to know before Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 21, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Marcus Smart encourages his team in a game from Nov. 2017.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart calls Celtics loss a 'wake-up call' December 21, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A closer look at the man whom Tom Brady calls his 'body engineer' — and his role with the Patriots December 21, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk beats Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to the basket for a dunk.
Boston Celtics
Olynyk scores career-high 32 in return to Boston as Heat win December 20, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Watch Isaiah Thomas react after he found out he had been traded December 20, 2017 | 8:30 PM
NFL logo
Media
NFL Network executive resigns after reports of sexually explicit tweets December 20, 2017 | 8:25 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas catches a pass before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland. Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas said he could return to the court as early as next week after being sidelined all season with a hip injury, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas could be playing for Cavaliers next week December 20, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why are so many Red Sox fans eager to trade Jackie Bradley Jr.? December 20, 2017 | 5:18 PM