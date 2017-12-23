David Backes tallied 2 assists the same day as welcoming a baby boy

David Backes’ two assists helped the Bruins to their fourth straight win in Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 decision against the Red Wings at TD Garden, but it was hardly the highlight of his day.

Backes and his wife, Kelly, welcomed their second child, Dawson Michael, early this morning:

We welcomed our new addition this morning at 1:12am. Dawson Michael Backes. 8 lbs 9 oz. Mom is an absolute warrior and I have never been more proud of someone. By far the toughest in the family. pic.twitter.com/s4fkkb0Lpg — David Backes (@dbackes42) December 23, 2017

“He was great. Inspirational on the bench, big smile on his face coming in today — and why not?” Bruce Cassidy said postgame. “A nice, healthy baby boy, everyone’s doing well, so we’re all happy for him. He was really dialed in. These are the type of games, lower scoring, grind-it-out … where he really excels.”

After the win, Backes shared his thoughts on his expanding family.

“I felt like I was involved, trying to help [Kelly] through each contraction,” he said, laughing. “Got a happy baby boy out of the deal and couldn’t be happier. It’s a very proud moment for us.”

As if the day weren’t memorable enough, Brad Marchand immortalized it with a souvenir: the puck from Backes’ assist on his goal.

“It will be a nice addition to [Dawson’s] new room,” Backes said.

The three-day holiday break couldn’t have come at a better time for the 33-year-old right winger.

“I got about four hours two nights ago and about three hours last night,” he said. “After what I saw my wife go through birthing that baby, I figured I could come on a few hours of sleep earlier today and get it done. Quite a 24 hours for us here. It’s been a good stretch and we’re going to enjoy the holidays now.”