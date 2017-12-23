David Backes tallied 2 assists the same day as welcoming a baby boy

Backes played hours after the birth of his son

Brad Marchand, David Backes, Zdeno Chara
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63), David Backes (42) and Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, wait for a face off during the third period. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
Sara Civian
December 23, 2017

David Backes’ two assists helped the Bruins to their fourth straight win in Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 decision against the Red Wings at TD Garden, but it was hardly the highlight of his day.

Backes and his wife, Kelly, welcomed their second child, Dawson Michael, early this morning:

“He was great. Inspirational on the bench, big smile on his face coming in today — and why not?” Bruce Cassidy said postgame. “A nice, healthy baby boy, everyone’s doing well, so we’re all happy for him. He was really dialed in. These are the type of games, lower scoring, grind-it-out … where he really excels.”

Advertisement

After the win, Backes shared his thoughts on his expanding family.

“I felt like I was involved, trying to help [Kelly] through each contraction,” he said, laughing. “Got a happy baby boy out of the deal and couldn’t be happier. It’s a very proud moment for us.”

As if the day weren’t memorable enough, Brad Marchand immortalized it with a souvenir: the puck from Backes’ assist on his goal.

“It will be a nice addition to [Dawson’s] new room,” Backes said.

The three-day holiday break couldn’t have come at a better time for the 33-year-old right winger.

“I got about four hours two nights ago and about three hours last night,” he said. “After what I saw my wife go through birthing that baby, I figured I could come on a few hours of sleep earlier today and get it done. Quite a 24 hours for us here. It’s been a good stretch and we’re going to enjoy the holidays now.”

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison walks the sidelines as his team plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh.
NFL
Steelers cut sack leader, 5-time Pro Bowler James Harrison December 23, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins win fourth in a row December 23, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady has tense exchange with reporter over question about Alex Guerrero December 22, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Media
Any event with Dick Enberg on the call had a big-game feel December 22, 2017 | 3:46 PM
Tiger Woods golf
Golf
Tiger Woods decides to be his own swing coach December 22, 2017 | 3:32 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Sunday's Patriots-Bills game is a lot more intriguing than usual December 22, 2017 | 12:40 PM
Bill Belichick Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick responded to the report about changes to Alex Guerrero's access December 22, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 22, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Steven Wright Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Steven Wright has domestic assault case retired December 22, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
6 things we learned from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Jets December 22, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) handles the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy talked about his birthday shootout winner December 22, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Sports News
Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82 December 22, 2017 | 3:14 AM
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) handles the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy sends Bruins past Jets in shootout December 22, 2017 | 12:20 AM
New York Knicks' Michael Beasley (8) celebrates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Boston Celtics
Michael Beasley scores 32, carries Knicks past Celtics, 102-93 December 22, 2017 | 12:14 AM
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
New England Patriots
David Andrews on getting hit by a coffee cup after Steelers game: ‘It doesn’t bother me after a win’ December 21, 2017 | 6:21 PM
This is the logo for Major League Baseball. Major league baseball and ESPN reached a settlement Monday Dec. 6, 1999, hours before they were to go to trial over the cable network's placement of late-season Sunday night games. (AP Graphic/MLB)
MLB
MLB executive Bob Bowman ousted for inappropriate behavior December 21, 2017 | 4:05 PM
In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa.
Soccer
Here are the candidates for US Soccer Federation President December 21, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Mark Wahlberg Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl LI
Mark Wahlberg shared the real story behind his Super Bowl LI early exit December 21, 2017 | 12:27 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Cavs assign Isaiah Thomas to Canton team to practice December 21, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo hugs teammate Daniel Kilgore after a 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
Garoppolo was mic'd up while leading 49ers' game-winning drive December 21, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Media
College days gave Doris Burke great insight on the young Celtics December 21, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What you need to know before Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 21, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Marcus Smart encourages his team in a game from Nov. 2017.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart calls Celtics loss a 'wake-up call' December 21, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A closer look at the man whom Tom Brady calls his 'body engineer' — and his role with the Patriots December 21, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk beats Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to the basket for a dunk.
Boston Celtics
Olynyk scores career-high 32 in return to Boston as Heat win December 20, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Watch Isaiah Thomas react after he found out he had been traded December 20, 2017 | 8:30 PM
NFL logo
Media
NFL Network executive resigns after reports of sexually explicit tweets December 20, 2017 | 8:25 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas catches a pass before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland. Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas said he could return to the court as early as next week after being sidelined all season with a hip injury, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas could be playing for Cavaliers next week December 20, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why are so many Red Sox fans eager to trade Jackie Bradley Jr.? December 20, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NFL
Cam Newton: Panthers owner innocent until proven guilty December 20, 2017 | 5:16 PM