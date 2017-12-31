What we learned from the Bruins’ 5-0 win over Senators

The Red-hot Bruins went 10-2-2 in December.

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates a 5-0 shutout against the Ottawa Senators with teammates David Pastrnak (88), Torey Krug (47) and Kevan Miller (86) after an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates a 5-0 shutout against the Ottawa Senators with teammates David Pastrnak (88), Torey Krug (47) and Kevan Miller (86) after an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) –Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP
By
Tim Rosenthal
8:15 AM

COMMENTARY

In two meetings since their first-round series in April, the Boston Bruins proved that they are on a better path than the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins sit 16 points ahead of the Senators following their 5-0 win at the Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night. The victory moves the Black and Gold back to second place in the Atlantic Division.

Here is what we learned as the Bruins carry momentum into 2018.

Ryan Spooner is becoming a difference maker at wing

Spooner has made the most of his short stint as a winger.

With David Krejci returning after a six-game absence, Spooner moved back to right wing – replacing Anders Bjork (healthy scratch) – with Krejci and Jake DeBrusk on the second line.

Advertisement

As a center, Spooner has more responsibilities as a two-way forward. His speed and skill set are more suited at wing. The Ottawa native showcased those attributes with a two-goal effort in his hometown on Saturday.

Spooner added a little grit as well as seen in his second goal. The 2010 second rounder blocked Ben Harpur’s shot and used his speed to pounce on the loose puck to net his second of the game to give the B’s a 3-0 second-period lead.

“As a centerman, I don’t think I would’ve been [up high blocking a shot]; I think I would’ve been down low,” Spooner told the media about his second goal of the night. “I think my stick broke actually, or he slashed me on that, but yeah, I just tried to get to the net with it.”

All three of Spooner’s goals have come as a winger. Not bad for a career center.

Power play gets back on track

The Bruins came into Ottawa having scored once in their last 14 power play attempts. With a returning Krejci, the B’s got more balance from their two power-play units and used it to their advantage against the lowly Sens.

Both power play units found the back of the net in a 3-for-4 performance. Spooner and Krejci netted the goals on the second unit while Patrice Bergeron tipped home Torey Krug’s blast from the point to finish off an impressive night for the Bruins and their man advantage.

Advertisement

“[We’d like it] if we can create competition with both units,” Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley. “Obviously Bergy [Patrice Bergeron], Marshy [Brad Marchand], Pasta [David Pastrnak] and [Torey] Krug have the lion’s share of the first unit and have done a lot of the scoring, but when Krejci’s been in, his group has always been good. So, if we can get both groups clicking and dangerous, it just makes us that much better of a team.”

The Bruins’ power play certainly clicked against the Sens, and it was dangerous.

A December to remember

In two games, the Bruins outscored the Senators, 10-1. Quite a feat considering the top line of Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak accounted for only one goal in the pair of contests.

That was a small sample of an impressive 14-game stretch in December.

The Bruins outscored opponents 49-26 – including three shutouts (two from Tuukka Rask and one by Anton Khudobin) – en route to a 10-2-2 mark during the third month of the 2017-18 campaign.

With players healing from injuries and a youth movement sparked by Charlie McAvoy and Danton Heinen – two candidates for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie – Boston’s depth is more-well rounded. Add Rask’s 9-0-1 mark and Khudobin’s solid month – despite a 1-2-1 record in December – and the makings are there for a potential playoff run, but that’s a story for another day.

“It just seems like all year – even with the amount of injuries – we’ve had different guys step up and play well all the way through,” Marchand told the media postgame. “It’s tough to beat a team that has four good lines, three good D-pairings and a couple of hot goalies, so hopefully we can keep it going.”

Advertisement

For a team that started the calendar year with uncertainty, the Bruins enter 2018 on a pretty clear path toward a postseason return.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles.
New England Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots-Jets game December 31, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Galynn Brady Super Bow LI
Sports News
17 things that happened in Boston sports this year December 31, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Boston Bruins' Ryan Spooner (51) checks Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Ottawa's own Ryan Spooner scores highlight reel goal against Senators December 31, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
NFL
An Ohio man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the Browns for contributing to his demise December 30, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Foxborough MA 12/29/17 James Harrison talking to the New England media in his new locker room at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
New England Patriots
James Harrison posts long Instagram statement on Steelers December 30, 2017 | 11:20 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Maine head football coach Jack Cosgrove watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Hampshire at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine. Cosgrove said Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, he will transition into a senior associate director of athletics position at the school after nearly 23 years of leading the Black Bears. Joe Harasymiak was named interim head coach, and the school said a national search for a head football coach will start immediately. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
College Sports
Colby College hires former UMaine football coach December 30, 2017 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) is checked by a referee after he was hit during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Houston. Savage left the game and it was later determined he had a concussion. On Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, the NFL announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games following the incident in which Savage was allowed to return to the field after a hit left him on the ground, arms shaking. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
NFL
NFL changes concussion protocol after Tom Savage incident December 29, 2017 | 3:24 PM
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches his team play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets extend contracts for GM, coach December 29, 2017 | 3:20 PM
NBA
Avery Bradley settled with woman who brought sexual assault claim, TMZ reports December 29, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Tom Brady Josh McCown
New England Patriots
With No. 1 seed on the line, Patriots will give Jets cold reception December 29, 2017 | 10:23 AM
This Dec. 24, 2017, file photo shows New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of a 2017 game in East Rutherford, N.J.
New England Patriots
What the Jets are saying about the Patriots this week December 29, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Media
These are our favorite things about covering Boston sports this year December 29, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), looks for an opening against Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during their game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Must credit: Washington Post photo by John McDonnell
Boston Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals December 29, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after their thrilling 26-point comeback against the Rockets December 29, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Kyrie Irving (11) celebrate as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
NBA
Irving scores 26, Celts rally from 26 to beat Houston 99-98 December 28, 2017 | 11:09 PM
NHL
Ovechkin powers Capitals to 4-3 shootout win over Bruins December 28, 2017 | 10:48 PM
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins
MLB
Photographer: Twins' Miguel Sano grabbed, tried to kiss her in 2015 December 28, 2017 | 6:47 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Will the Red Sox sign J.D. Martinez? December 28, 2017 | 1:54 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Steelers' Pouncey says James Harrison 'erased his own legacy' December 28, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Patriots games are broadcast on The Sports Hub.
Media
By any measure, sports remains Boston’s top radio programming December 28, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Julian Edelman adjusts to make a famous catch in Super Bowl LI.
Sports News
These are the Boston sports moments that captivated us in 2017 December 28, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Riley Nash scores the first of his two goals in the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Senators.
Boston Bruins
5 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Senators December 28, 2017 | 7:52 AM
Boston Bruins
Nash scores 2 goals as surging Bruins beat Senators 5-1 December 27, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Celtics forward Al Horford dunks in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 21, Celtics hold off Hornets 102-91 December 27, 2017 | 9:39 PM
College Sports
Iowa rallies to beat Boston College 27-20 in Pinstripe Bowl December 27, 2017 | 8:46 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots in wait-and-see mode as they welcome Harrison December 27, 2017 | 7:14 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Former Steelers teammates rip James Harrison December 27, 2017 | 5:39 PM
Boston Celtics
Nike releases Celtics' 'City Edition' uniforms December 27, 2017 | 2:28 PM
James Harrison Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
In Pittsburgh, James Harrison's move leaves some fans betrayed and bewildered December 27, 2017 | 1:33 PM
James Harrison Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
James Harrison isn't really the Patriot we should be talking about December 27, 2017 | 12:19 PM