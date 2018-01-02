Bruins score 3 in third, pull away to beat Islanders 5-1

Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller (59) shoots the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Bruins' Tim Schaller shoots the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak during the third period. –Frank Franklin II / AP
By
CHRISTIAN ARNOLD
AP,
updated on January 2, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrice Bergeron and Tuukka Rask helped the Boston Bruins keep up their winning ways to start the new year.

Bergeron had the go-ahead goal in the second period and the surging Bruins scored three times in the third to pull away for a 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots as Boston improved to 7-0-2 in their last nine, the longest streak of games with at least a point this season.

Danton Heinen, Brad Marchand, Tim Schaller and Noel Acciari also scored for the Bruins,

‘‘We knew it was coming this year,’’ Marchand said. ‘‘We had a lot of injuries and we knew we just needed some time to come together a bit, but you see the way some young guys are stepping up. It just seems like everyone is connecting. Every line has that chemistry.’’

Advertisement

Jordan Eberle had New York’s goal and Jaroslav Halak finished with 33 saves as the Islanders lost their third straight. Josh Bailey was held without a point, ending his career-high streak at 11 games.

New York was 5-8-2 in December and the latest loss pushed the Islanders out of a playoff position with Carolina picking up a point in a shootout loss to Washington and having a game in hand.

‘‘Adversity is hitting us between the eyes right now as a group, as a staff, as players,’’ Islanders coach Doug Weight said. ‘‘We’ve got to find a way. If you’re going to use words like flat or a little sluggish at times in the second or third it’s concerning, but it’s not going away.

‘‘We have three really big games and we have to figure it out.’’

After being outshot 12-9 in the first period, the Bruins held the Islanders to just 14 shots through the final 40 minutes and beat them for the second time in two meetings this season.

‘‘We just tried to stick to our game plan and our systems,’’ Boston’s Sean Kuraly said. ‘‘Be quick through the neutral zone and hold onto pucks down low, and be a good puck possession team. I think for most of the game we did that.’’

Advertisement

It was a fluky goal from Bergeron that put the Bruins ahead 2-1 in the second. A centering pass to Marchand took a funny deflection right to Bergeron on the side of the net and the Bruins’ forward banked it in off Halak at 8:28. Marchand got his 200th career assist on the play.

Marchand then got his 16th goal at 9:04 of the third after the Islanders turned over the puck and David Pastrnak led an odd-man rush to make it 3-1.

Schaller deflected the puck out of the air to give the Bruins a three-goal lead with just under five minutes left in the game, and Accaiari added an empty-netter with 2:13 remaining.

‘‘We know they’re down a few guys, so you have to force those young kids to make plays,’’ Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. ‘‘I don’t think we turned it over much. If we did we reloaded pretty well. That was a bit of the game plan, force them to break out and go 200 feet.

‘‘When we get buzzing we’re a decent forechecking team. We have some heavy lines and even our skilled lines are good at handling the puck.’’

The Bruins extended their record to 12-1-2 in their last 15 contests against Eastern Conference opponents.

Boston opened the scoring with a goal off a draw in the middle of the first period. Riley Nash won the faceoff and the puck went right to Heninen, who fired the puck past Halak at 8:17.

Eberle evened the score just over a minute later after he forced a turnover in front of the net and slid the puck past the extended leg of Rask for his 14th.

Advertisement

NOTES: The NHL announced Tuesday that Rask was named first star for December and Bailey was the second star. … The Bruins scratched forwards Anders Bjork and Paul Postma and defenseman Frank Vatrano. … Forward Tanner Fritz made his NHL debut against Boston after the Islanders called him up from the AHL on Monday. … Forward Alan Quine and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg were scratched for New York.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Florida on Thursday night.

Islanders: At Philadelphia on Thursday night.

TOPICS: Boston Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas scores 17 in debut; Cavs win January 2, 2018 | 10:12 PM
East Rutherford, NJ 09/09/2007: There were smiles all around on the Patriots bench after quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide reciever Randy Moss (front) hooked up for a third quarter 51 yard touchdown pass. fellow recievers Jabar Gaffney (rear left) and Wes Welker (rear right) are also pictured. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:pats10 Pats07
NFL
Randy Moss, Ty Law among 15 Hall of Fame finalists January 2, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Golf
Jordan Spieth confirms engagement to longtime girlfriend January 2, 2018 | 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, accompanied by his sons, James, 7, left and Jaiden, 5, watches his teammates warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Thomas, who was acquired from Boston in the off season, has not played this season due to an injury. He is expected to begin playing for the Cavaliers soon. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas explains why he asked the Celtics not to give him a video tribute Wednesday January 2, 2018 | 6:36 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Sports Q
Which potential divisional round opponent would be the toughest challenge for the Patriots? January 2, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Dale Arnold (left) and Michael Holley at Super Bowl LI.
Media
New deals for Michael Felger and Dale Arnold January 2, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton celebrates tight end Tyler Kroft's touchdown reception.
NFL
Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations January 2, 2018 | 2:11 PM
Jae Crowder Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Jae Crowder on returning to the TD Garden: 'I hope they give me a little cheer' January 2, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: Dion Lewis could be essential to Patriots’ hopes of reaching Super Bowl January 2, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Bobby Butler
Olympics
Watch Olympic-bound Bobby Butler's father react to his son's exciting news January 2, 2018 | 10:50 AM
James Harrison during his Patriots debut against the Jets.
New England Patriots
James Harrison played a versatile role against the Jets January 2, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why Celtics fans should pay attention to the Memphis Grizzlies January 2, 2018 | 6:54 AM
South Korean Unification Minster Cho Myoung-gyon speaks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul.
Olympics
South Korea offers to talk with North on Olympic cooperation January 2, 2018 | 4:55 AM
College Sports
No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl January 2, 2018 | 2:21 AM
College Sports
Dawgs run wild: Georgia beats Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl January 2, 2018 | 1:08 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
How much can Isaiah Thomas help the Cleveland Cavaliers? January 1, 2018 | 10:38 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots
New England Patriots
For the NFL Playoffs, much has changed. Then there are the Patriots. January 1, 2018 | 10:03 PM
Troy Terry waves to the crowd as the roster for the men's USA Olympic hockey team is announced at the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers at CitiField in New York on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Olympics
Brian Gionta named captain as US unveils Olympic roster January 1, 2018 | 7:18 PM
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
NFL
2 fired, 1 retired and 1 near miss on NFL's 'Black Monday' January 1, 2018 | 7:14 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
I.T. is not concerned about missing Wednesday's Cavs-Celtics game January 1, 2018 | 3:53 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas catches a pass before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland. Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas said he could return to the court as early as next week after being sidelined all season with a hip injury, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is ready to play, but it won’t be against the Celtics January 1, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Josh McDaniels Matt Patricia
New England Patriots
Which teams are looking at the Patriots’ coordinators? January 1, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Here are the teams the Patriots will face in 2018 January 1, 2018 | 11:33 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during a Dec. 31, 2017 game against the Jets.
New England Patriots
5 facts from a frigid Patriots regular season finale January 1, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Buffalo Bills
NFL
Fans brave cold to greet playoff-bound Bills at airport January 1, 2018 | 3:42 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
NFL offensive production falls despite another record for Brady January 1, 2018 | 2:29 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 28 for Celtics in 108-105 win over Nets December 31, 2017 | 9:32 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo wraps up 49ers' regular season with fifth straight win December 31, 2017 | 9:09 PM
Brandin Cooks reaches for a pass against the Jets.
New England Patriots
26 thoughts on the Patriots' chilly regular-season finale December 31, 2017 | 6:04 PM
Dion Lewis eludes New York Jets Buster Skrine during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
Lewis scores twice, Patriots secure home-field with 26-6 win December 31, 2017 | 4:51 PM