Brad Marchand tallies 200th career assist in Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Islanders

Marchand also notched his team-high 16th goal of the year.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins (l) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders at 9:04 of the third period and is joined by Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron.
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins (l) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders at 9:04 of the third period and is joined by Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron. –Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
By
Anthony Travalgia
6:53 AM

Brad Marchand has had an excellent National Hockey League career thus far. Playing on a line with Patrice Bergeron for most of it has been a big help.

In the Bruins’ 5-1 victory Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, Marchand and Bergeron were at it again, resulting in a milestone for one member of the dynamic duo.

Snatching a puck in mid-air after Marchand’s shot popped over the shoulder of Jaroslav Halak, Bergeron banked his 12th goal of the season off of the Islanders goalie to give the Bruins a 2-1 second-period lead.

Marchand’s assist marked his 18th of the season and the 200th of his career. The veteran joined Bergeron in the goal scoring department – one of five different Bruins to light the lamp – with his team-leading 16th of the season at 9:04 of the third period to give Boston a 3-1 lead.

The victory in Brooklyn extends the Bruins’ point streak to a season-long nine straight games. The Bruins are 7-0-2 in that span.

New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts as he watches the puck shot past him for a goal by Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) bounces out of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
