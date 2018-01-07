Patrice Bergeron had a night to remember in Bruins’ win over Hurricanes

Patrice Bergeron had a big smile when he scored his first career hat trick on Jan. 11, 2011. He had an even bigger smile five months later when he hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career.

Nearly seven years to the date, Bergeron netted his second career hat trick. Whether the Bruins are fortunate to hoist Lord Stanley again is a question for another day.

There was no question that Bergeron – on a night where the Bruins extended their point streak to 10 straight games – sparked the team to a 7-1 victory. For good measure, the alternate captain added another goal and became the first Bruin to score four in a game since Dave Andreychuk on Oct. 28, 1999.

Andreychuk was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in November. Bergeron, who now has 702 career points following his five points against the Hurricanes, is well on his way to joining him and fellow hockey legends in Toronto once he hangs up his skates.

Here’s a look at Bergeron’s night as the veteran tied fellow linemates David Pastrnak – who broke a 10-game goal drought Saturday night – and Brad Marchand for the team lead in goals with 16.

It was a decent night for Patrice Bergeron. pic.twitter.com/IYC9RCcemE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 7, 2018

Bergeron and the Bruins travel to Pittsburgh Sunday to face the Penguins in the last game before their bye week.