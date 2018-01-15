Tyler Seguin haunts former team with highlight-reel goal in overtime

Seguin weaved through the Bruins to give the Stars the 3-2 win.

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin lines up his game-winning goal in front of Boston Bruins center Ryan Spooner (51) during the overtime period at TD Garden.
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin lines up his game-winning goal in front of Boston Bruins center Ryan Spooner (51) during the overtime period at TD Garden. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
By
Sara Civian
January 15, 2018

Although nearly five years have passed since that fateful July 4 (you know, the one when the Bruins traded Tyler Seguin to the Stars), playing in Boston still means something to the 25-year-old center.

“It’s special and it’s weird,” Seguin said after the 3-2 decision where his overtime effort pretty much single-handedly ended the game. “I enjoy looking up and seeing the banner…also happy we only come here once a year.”

Seguin took a feed from John Klingberg, finessed his way around all three Bruins defenders and finished it off with patience 2:59 into overtime. See it for yourself:

“I felt like everyone was just sliding at me and the whole time I wanted to pass,” he explained. “I was just looking for the right play and kept holding it.”

After a scoreless first period, goals from Stephen Johns and Alexander Radulov gave the Stars a two-goal lead in the second. This Zdeno Chara bomb got the Bruins on the board at 16:28:

Ryan Spooner tied it up late in the third with a shot tipped in by Jake Debrusk:

The Bruins extended their point streak to 13 games (9-0-4). Next up is a 7:30 p.m. face off Wednesday night against Claude Julien and the Canadiens at TD Garden.

