4 takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-2 win over Devils

Boston's point streak is still alive and well.

By
Tim Rosenthal
7:00 AM

COMMENTARY

The Bruins continue finding different ways to win.

With Charlie McAvoy out following his heart procedure, the Bruins needed things to come together against a Devils squad looking to stay near the top of the Metropolitan Division. Even with new defensive pairings and a not so crisp 60-minute effort, the Black and Gold found a way to extend their point streak to 17 games, surpassing the 16-game run during their Presidents’ Trophy triumph in 2013-14

Here is what we learned as the Bruins earned a 3-2 victory in their second-to-last game before the All-Star break.

Rask keeps Bruins unscathed after sloppy first period

For a team that played the night before, the Devils had their legs going early. The opposite was true for the Bruins, who were off for two days.

Advertisement

The Devils were relentless in puck pursuit and had their transition game going. The Bruins, meanwhile, made rather head-scratching decisions with the puck and had trouble transitioning out of their defensive end, en route to being outshot 20-9 in the first 20.

“Yeah, we didn’t have a great start. We didn’t have a great game,” Brad Marchand said postgame. “They publicly had an open, or a closed-door meeting last night, so we knew they were going to come out hard and play a good game and they did; you’ve got to give them credit. But, luckily we found a way to win and that all that matters.”

If it wasn’t for Tuukka Rask, the Bruins could’ve been down by at least two or three goals in the opening 20. But Rask fought through traffic and kept his team alive.

“It was just one of those games where you have to battle and stuff,” Rask said.

“They got shots through and they crashed the net hard. So a lot of times, you know the guys bump into you and nick your skates and stuff so you end up sideways and what not but it’s a battle. Sometimes goalies have to battle through stuff like that too and you just try to stay compact as possible.”

Bizzare clock malfunction highlights wild second period

Advertisement

The Bruins gave up the first goal for the sixth straight game on Miles Wood’s 13th of the season 2:05 into the middle stanza. That was just the beginning of a wild second period.

It wasn’t about the Bruins coming back to life on Riley Nash’s goal at 7:03 on a bad angle shot, nor was it about the dynamic duo of Patrice Bergeron (at 12:53 on a 5-on-3 power play) and Marchand (at 19:27) lifting the Bruins to a 3-2 lead to counter Damon Severson’s 2-on-1 tally at 9:03 that had everyone talking.

Instead, the most discussed moment came in the form of a clock malfunction that caused a 13-minute delay. It was a rather bizarre moment that included the penalty clock that counted Wood’s and Marcus Johansson’s time backward prior to Bergeron’s power-play tally. Initially, the delay backfired as the Bruins were out of their rhythm on the ensuing 5-on-3.

“I think we all knew what the penalty situations, including the officials. We just couldn’t get it going is my understanding,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Maybe they couldn’t get it up on the clock. It seemed to take an awfully long time to resolve. At the end of the day, you’d think maybe you could find a way to use a stopwatch and keep the lines – but hey, they’ve got to get it right.

“After a while, I just wanted to get playing again. I do believe we lost some momentum. At first, I thought it was good because our first unit five-on-three got some rest and they were going to get a little breather, but then it got to the point where it was a bit too long of a delay, obviously.”

Advertisement

Being a scorekeeper has its perks, but it doesn’t come easy at times. Such was the case Tuesday night as the two teams literally went back in time.

Another accolade for the top line

Bergeron’s 20th of the season marked his fifth straight — and ninth career — 20-goal campaign. The four-time Selke winner became the third Bruin to score his 20th goal in 2017-18. His team-tying 20th of the season was short lived as Marchand retook the team lead surpassing both Bergeron and David Pastrnak following his highlight-reel game-winning goal late in the middle stanza.

One more before the All-Star break

The white-hot Bruins already have two wins under their belt against the Senators. They’ll look for one more win and get a step closer toward the team-record 23-game point streak (set in the 1940-41 season) Thursday night in Ottawa.

“We believe every single night, we have a chance to win games,” Torey Krug said. “We know it’s not going to be perfect. Every night, you’re not going to win games. Right now with the way that we are playing and the confidence in our system, our players are all playing confident as well…We have a chance to win every single game, so we are going to continue to look at it like that.”

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Patrick Chung during the Divisional Round game against the Titans.
Patriots
Bill Belichick admitted 'mistake' in letting Patrick Chung go in 2013 January 24, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates his 21st of the season in the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Devils. (Joe Makarski/ Bruins Daily)
Bruins
Bruins’ Brad Marchand faces NHL discipline hearing January 24, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Bill Simmons reacted like most Celtics fans following the loss to the Lakers January 24, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Stephon Gilmore with Robert Kraft after winning the AFC Championship.
Patriots
Both of Stephon Gilmore's passes as a college quarterback went to Alshon Jeffery January 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Minnesota seems a logical place for Bill Belichick's last NFL stand January 24, 2018 | 7:53 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates his 21st of the season in the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Devils. (Joe Makarski/ Bruins Daily)
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand's creative game-winning goal January 24, 2018 | 6:54 AM
Larry Nassar
National
NCAA opens investigation of Michigan State over Nassar case January 24, 2018 | 2:35 AM
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers
Celtics
Kuzma gets 28, leads Lakers past Celtics 108-107 January 24, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots and scores over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio. The score allowed James to reach the 30,000 milestone for his career. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NBA
LeBron James becomes youngest to 30,000 points in Cavs' loss January 24, 2018 | 12:38 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Celtics
Al Horford named NBA All-Star reserve January 23, 2018 | 11:00 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) makes a touchdown reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NFL
Ratings for NFL conference championships down 8 percent January 23, 2018 | 9:28 PM
Entertainment
WWE star Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation January 23, 2018 | 8:50 PM
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII
Patriots
Early betting favors underdog Eagles in Super Bowl LII January 23, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Pawtucket, R.I.-04/28/2017- Larry Lucchino is trying to find a new home for the Pawtucket Red Sox, as millions of dollars has to be spent to improve the old McCoy Stadium where they currently play. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (business)
Local
House Speaker: PawSox Rhode Island stadium deal is 'dead' January 23, 2018 | 6:08 PM
CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper. MUST CREDIT: CNN
Patriots
Jake Tapper: 'The Patriots cheat. I mean, this is just a fact.' January 23, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Alex Rodriguez
Red Sox
Alex Rodriguez added to ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball January 23, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Team USA
Olympics
Team USA unveils its 2018 Olympic uniforms January 23, 2018 | 1:58 PM
NBA
Cavaliers hold meeting to vent frustration January 23, 2018 | 1:11 PM
Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady
Patriots
Gisele asked Tom Brady's college teammate to help convince him to retire January 23, 2018 | 1:06 PM
NFL
NFL establishes owner-player committee on social justice January 23, 2018 | 12:10 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How NFL concussion protocol works and what it means for Rob Gronkowski January 23, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Patriots
Patriots
The Patriots will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LII January 23, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Kevin Love in Feb. 2017.
Celtics
Cavs reportedly called out Kevin Love in dramatic team meeting January 23, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Billy Burrows
Patriots
Patriots Fan of the Year says 'the legendary tailgate will never stop' January 23, 2018 | 8:26 AM
National
Victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar's abuse draw strength from others January 23, 2018 | 1:33 AM
Tom Brady Danny Amendola
Patriots
Chad Finn: I should know by now never to write off the Patriots January 22, 2018 | 7:42 PM
NFL
New York Giants hire Pat Shurmur as next head coach January 22, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Celtics
Gordon Hayward is apparently back on his feet and hitting three-pointers January 22, 2018 | 6:49 PM
Eagles fan
NFL
Eagles fan who slammed into pole in subway says he's OK January 22, 2018 | 6:22 PM
Dottie's Boston cream doughnuts
Patriots
A Philly shop banned Boston creams 'until the Eagles win the Super Bowl' January 22, 2018 | 4:50 PM