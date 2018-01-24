Watch Brad Marchand bury the Devils with this creative game-winning goal

It seems that in each game someone on the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak line is doing something that makes your jaw drop. On Tuesday, it was Marchand’s turn.

Marchand took matters into his own hands after the Bruins and Devils traded two goals each to start the second period.

It started as a two-on-one with David Krejci, but with Devils defenseman Sami Vatanen taking himself out of the play as he decided to play the pass and cover Krejci, Marchand was left all alone where he froze Corey Schneider with a pretty move before beating the Marblehead native and former Boston College standout with a backhander.

“I was looking for Krech [Krejci] originally and then [Vatanen] took him away, and then I just tried to make a move,” Marchand said about his game-winner at 19:27 of the second period. “I got lucky a bit, but it worked out.”

Things have been working out for Marchand and the Bruins as they extend their point streak to 17 straight games, tied for third-most in franchise history.

Marchand’s game-winner put him back on top of the team lead in goals with 21. Bergeron and Pastrnak follow with 20 each. The Bruins are the only team in the NHL with three 20-goal scorers.

The dominant season of the best line in hockey continues.