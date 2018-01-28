Watch Brad Marchand’s reaction to being booed during NHL All-Star Weekend

Brad Marchand poses with fans during the 2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.
Brad Marchand poses with fans during the 2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. –Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
By
January 28, 2018

At the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Brad Marchand received a passionate reception from the fans. Of course, it was slightly different than the one he regularly experiences at the TD Garden.

During the introduction announcements, Marchand’s name was announced as a participant in the All-Star Skills Competition. Fans at the Amalie Arena in Florida were less than welcoming. The boos were out in full force:

Marchand finished seventh in the accuracy shooting competition.

Update: Marchand reveled in the boos at the All-Star Game before scoring a goal and waiving to the crowd:

