Watch Brad Marchand’s reaction to being booed during NHL All-Star Weekend

At the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Brad Marchand received a passionate reception from the fans. Of course, it was slightly different than the one he regularly experiences at the TD Garden.

During the introduction announcements, Marchand’s name was announced as a participant in the All-Star Skills Competition. Fans at the Amalie Arena in Florida were less than welcoming. The boos were out in full force:

Boo birds out for Marchand in Tampa #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/85BnQPXTDm — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 28, 2018

Marchand finished seventh in the accuracy shooting competition.

Update: Marchand reveled in the boos at the All-Star Game before scoring a goal and waiving to the crowd:

fan favorite Brad Marchand 😘😂 pic.twitter.com/K2TVTC24GG — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

HEY HATERS 👋 pic.twitter.com/D0WeLpkw97 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018