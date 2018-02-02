Watch David Krejci’s controversial goal during the Bruins’ win over the Blues

Upon further review: the Boston Bruins finally scored first.

That first goal turned out to be a pivotal moment in the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at TD Garden. David Krejci’s ninth of the year marked the first time in eight games in which the Bruins scored first.

It almost didn’t happen as Blues coach Mike Yeo challenged the play for goaltender interference. Despite a slew of bodies crashing into Jake Allen, the goal was upheld as Allen was well out of his crease — while not attempting to get back to stop the rebound attempt — and Krejci was on the doorstep to knock home the bouncing puck for the 1-0 lead.

“I had no idea. It was kind of 50-50 on the replay, you know. It was really close,” Krejci said. “But sometimes you need bounces to go your way, and it was one of those nights. I’m happy it went in.”

The win helps the Bruins bounce back from a tough 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, which snapped an 18-game point streak.

The B’s were playing pretty well leading up to the first goal, matching the Blues’ intensity and skill. But that first goal, even with a fortunate turn of events, gave the team something to build on.

“I’m glad it went our way,” Bruce Cassidy said. “Sometimes they work for you and sometimes they’re against us, so it’s nice to get rewarded because we had a lot of action around their net, especially [the Krejci] line. It’s a skilled line that’s real effective off the rush, so it’s good to see them get their nose dirty and score goals at the top of the crease.”

The Blues had a different point of view. No one was more outspoken than St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong.

Armstrong: "Well, that's a new one to me. Now all of the sudden (the referee) is clairvoyant. There are great saves in our game for a reason because goalies do things they're not supposed to do. (1/2) — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 2, 2018

Armstrong cont'd: "For the referee to feel that he's the judge and jury on who can make a great save, who's athletic enough … again that's a new area that I didn't realize was part of his job description." (2/2) — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 2, 2018

The Bruins, however, seem happy to take the two points.

“Whenever you get that challenge, it’s certainly not a good feeling because you don’t know how exactly it’s going to happen,” David Backes, a former Blues captain, said moments after sealing the victory with his empty-netter at 19:59 of the third period. “I think from being in the competition committee, they’re [saying] if it’s in the blue paint, they’re giving them a little more of the benefit of the doubt, but if it’s outside the blue paint, they’re giving them the benefit of the doubt. How it shakes out on that play I’m not really sure, but I’m not complaining about the end result by any means.”