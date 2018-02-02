Watch David Krejci’s controversial goal during the Bruins’ win over the Blues

"I'm glad it went our way," Bruce Cassidy said.

David Krejci
David Krejci, second from top left, is congratulated by teammates after his goal during the first period. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:56 AM

Upon further review: the Boston Bruins finally scored first.

That first goal turned out to be a pivotal moment in the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at TD Garden. David Krejci’s ninth of the year marked the first time in eight games in which the Bruins scored first.

Related Links

It almost didn’t happen as Blues coach Mike Yeo challenged the play for goaltender interference. Despite a slew of bodies crashing into Jake Allen, the goal was upheld as Allen was well out of his crease — while not attempting to get back to stop the rebound attempt — and Krejci was on the doorstep to knock home the bouncing puck for the 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

“I had no idea. It was kind of 50-50 on the replay, you know. It was really close,” Krejci said. “But sometimes you need bounces to go your way, and it was one of those nights. I’m happy it went in.”

The win helps the Bruins bounce back from a tough 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, which snapped an 18-game point streak.

The B’s were playing pretty well leading up to the first goal, matching the Blues’ intensity and skill. But that first goal, even with a fortunate turn of events, gave the team something to build on.

“I’m glad it went our way,” Bruce Cassidy said. “Sometimes they work for you and sometimes they’re against us, so it’s nice to get rewarded because we had a lot of action around their net, especially [the Krejci] line. It’s a skilled line that’s real effective off the rush, so it’s good to see them get their nose dirty and score goals at the top of the crease.”

The Blues had a different point of view. No one was more outspoken than St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong.

The Bruins, however, seem happy to take the two points.

Advertisement

“Whenever you get that challenge, it’s certainly not a good feeling because you don’t know how exactly it’s going to happen,” David Backes, a former Blues captain, said moments after sealing the victory with his empty-netter at 19:59 of the third period. “I think from being in the competition committee, they’re [saying] if it’s in the blue paint, they’re giving them a little more of the benefit of the doubt, but if it’s outside the blue paint, they’re giving them the benefit of the doubt. How it shakes out on that play I’m not really sure, but I’m not complaining about the end result by any means.”

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A helmetless Torey Krug battles with Alex Steen in front of Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Blues February 2, 2018 | 8:11 AM
Nick Foles Carson Wentz
Super Bowl
Nick Foles plans to become a pastor after football February 2, 2018 | 2:57 AM
Lady Gaga
Super Bowl
Long Super Bowl halftime forces teams to make adjustments February 2, 2018 | 2:37 AM
Super Bowl
This 81-year-old Patriots fan has been to every single Super Bowl February 2, 2018 | 1:10 AM
Kyrie Irving Uncle Drew
Super Bowl
Kyrie Irving's alter ego makes a cameo in Pepsi's Super Bowl ad February 1, 2018 | 11:24 PM
Bruins
Rask makes 32 saves, leads Bruins over Blues 3-1 February 1, 2018 | 10:55 PM
The lone remaining Jeopardy! category on the board, February 1, 2018.
TV
These Super Bowl-week Jeopardy! contestants knew absolutely nothing about football February 1, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Bill Belichick Linda Holliday
Patriots
Bill Belichick was courtside at the Timberwolves-Bucks game February 1, 2018 | 9:13 PM
Justin Timberlake
Super Bowl
Justin Timberlake Says His Son ‘Will Never Play Football’ February 1, 2018 | 8:58 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/3/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is handed the ball for the ceremonial first pitch by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (R) before the start of Red Sox Pirates during Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Patriots
Why Marty Walsh doesn’t do those friendly Super Bowl wagers February 1, 2018 | 8:25 PM
Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons
NFL
Falcons owner was 'pissed off' Robert Kraft included 283 diamonds in the Patriots' Super Bowl rings February 1, 2018 | 7:27 PM
Patriots Eagles Super Bowl
NFL
Donovan McNabb's disputed puke is an ongoing mystery from the last Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl February 1, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Bloomington, MN - 2/1/2018 - New England tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks at a press conference at the Mall of America. Gronkowski has been cleared from his concussion to play in the Super Bowl.(Bill Greene/Globe staff)
Patriots
What Gronk said at his first Super Bowl LII press conference February 1, 2018 | 6:26 PM
NFL
Aaron Rodgers wants to play as long as Tom Brady February 1, 2018 | 5:29 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski ‘knew the whole time’ he’d be ready for Super Bowl February 1, 2018 | 4:07 PM
Ryan Shazier
NFL
Steelers' Ryan Shazier released from hospital after spinal injury February 1, 2018 | 3:58 PM
Seth Wickersham
Patriots
Seth Wickersham says process of reporting Patriots story was 'almost like having an affair' February 1, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Super Bowl
Tom Brady’s peers are getting older. He can’t relate. February 1, 2018 | 2:22 PM
Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football
Super Bowl
Here's how the Patriots match up against the Eagles February 1, 2018 | 2:19 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady had some adorable exchanges with his kids about football February 1, 2018 | 2:15 PM
German TV
Patriots
A German TV personality pretended to be a Patriots player at the Super Bowl February 1, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
What needs to happen for Gronk to play in Super Bowl LII February 1, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Super Bowl
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is quietly influential with peers February 1, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl
Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story February 1, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan is taken off the court due to injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Phoenix.The Suns defeated the Mavericks 102-88. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NBA
Hayward 'praying' for NBA player who suffered similar gruesome leg injury February 1, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Tom vs. Time Tom Brady
Patriots
Watch the fourth episode of Tom Brady's 'Tom vs. Time' February 1, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Bill Belichick Bill Parcells
Patriots
A Q&A with the director of ‘The Two Bills’ February 1, 2018 | 10:58 AM
Patriots
Patriots
These are the best and worst Super Bowl squares February 1, 2018 | 10:53 AM
Matt Light Patriots
Patriots
Matt Light shared his thoughts on the Patriots dynasty, the Belichick-Brady debate, and the reports of internal turmoil February 1, 2018 | 10:47 AM
Greg Monroe on Jan. 29.
Celtics
After reported buyout, Greg Monroe could join Celtics February 1, 2018 | 8:37 AM