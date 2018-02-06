Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, close in on NHL-best Tampa Bay

Boston Bruins center David Krejci, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
–Paul Sancya / AP
By
NOAH TRISTER
AP,
February 6, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — Sean Kuraly and David Krejci scored in the second period, and the surging Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Boston is 17-1-4 in its last 22 games and only three points behind NHL-leading Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings never mounted much sustained pressure on goalie Tuukka Rask, who improved to 19-0-2 in his last 21 games.

Martin Frk scored a power-play goal in the second for Detroit, but the Bruins quickly wiped out that lead later in the period. Danton Heinen scored with 11:39 remaining in the third to put Boston up by two.

With their goalie pulled, the Red Wings moved within one when Frans Nielsen scored with 1:24 to play, but Boston held on.

Frk opened the scoring when he beat Rask from the left circle, and Darren Helm whiffed on a rebound later in the second, missing a chance to double Detroit’s lead. Kuraly equalized with 7:49 remaining in the period.

Just more than two minutes later, after a scramble in front, the puck popped out to Krejci in the slot. With goalie Jimmy Howard out of position, he shot the puck in the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Heinen beat Howard high to the blocker side for his 12th goal. Nielsen made it 3-2 when he put a rebound past Rask.

Nielsen had another chance in the final minute when the puck bounced to his feet right in front of the net, but he wasn’t able to get his stick on it cleanly.

NOTES: Detroit D Nick Jensen played his 100th game. … The Red Wings had only 12 shots through two periods. … Boston forward Brad Marchand served the final game of his five-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey’s Marcus Johansson.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Visit the New York Islanders on Friday night.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

