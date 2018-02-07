4 things we learned from the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Red Wings

Bruce Cassidy half-joked that the Bruins “just got sick of losing” after their 3-1 bounce-back victory against the Blues Thursday, but their third win in a row since snapping their 18-game point streak was another complete effort.

Tuukka Rask, who’s on a 21-game points streak of his own, provided consistency with 26 saves, while the B’s depth overcame a 1-0 deficit en route to a 3-2 win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night in Boston’s final game without Brad Marchand.

Here is what we learned as the B’s pull within three points of the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bruins bounce back, again, after allowing the first goal

Advertisement

Though they played well all night — even during the 1-0 deficit — Cassidy and company had to go back to the drawing board.

The Bruins gave up the game’s first goal for the first time since their 18-game point streak was snapped by the Ducks last Tuesday. Trailing 1-0 after Martin Frk’s power-play tally, Sean Kuraly — scoring his first goal in 30 games — and David Krejci scored just 2:06 apart midway through the second period to give the Black and Gold a 2-1 lead and swing the momentum on their side.

The B’s continue to find ways to bounce back when allowing the first goal. They are 12-10-3 with a .480 point percentage when trailing 1-0. Only the Lightning have a higher point percentage (.500) when giving up the first goal.

That’s the mark of a team that isn’t content with settling; not even after an 18-game point streak, or without its leading scorer. Speaking of which…

Bruins finish 4-1 without Marchand

Marchand returns from his five-game suspension at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, and although the Bruins struggled at times without their two-time All-Star, they managed to go 4-1 without him. Obviously, this is huge come playoff time when digging deep, having reliable depth, and finding ways to win are key.

Rookies continue progression

Advertisement

Krejci scored the Bruins’ second goal, but Kuraly and the consistent (dare I say underrated) Danton Heinen led the way with a goal and an assist apiece for the Bruins’ third win in a row. Having all 20 players contribute will pay dividends in postseason confidence.

Of the Bruins’ 167 goals, 35 of them have come from their rookies — tops in the NHL.

Torey Krug gets the ‘A’

It might’ve been an inconsequential event and it definitely flew under the radar, but Cassidy giving Krug the alternate captain sweater in his hometown matters beyond the moment. That’s a coach who respects his players, and he’s shown that loyalty throughout the season. It’s a reflection of the same healthy locker room whose captain refuses to refer to first-year players as rookies.

At the very least it was a nice reminder that, in a way, we’re all still that kid dreaming of playing on the hometown stage — even Torey Krug.