4 things we learned from the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Red Wings

The Bruins finished 4-1 without Brad Marchand.

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) stops the puck during the team's game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Detroit. Boston won 3-2.
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) stops the puck during the team's game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Detroit. Boston won 3-2. –AP
By
Sara Civian
6:07 AM

Bruce Cassidy half-joked that the Bruins “just got sick of losing” after their 3-1 bounce-back victory against the Blues Thursday, but their third win in a row since snapping their 18-game point streak was another complete effort.

Tuukka Rask, who’s on a 21-game points streak of his own, provided consistency with 26 saves, while the B’s depth overcame a 1-0 deficit en route to a 3-2 win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night in Boston’s final game without Brad Marchand.

Here is what we learned as the B’s pull within three points of the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bruins bounce back, again, after allowing the first goal

Advertisement

Though they played well all night — even during the 1-0 deficit — Cassidy and company had to go back to the drawing board.

The Bruins gave up the game’s first goal for the first time since their 18-game point streak was snapped by the Ducks last Tuesday. Trailing 1-0 after Martin Frk’s power-play tally, Sean Kuraly — scoring his first goal in 30 games — and David Krejci scored just 2:06 apart midway through the second period to give the Black and Gold a 2-1 lead and swing the momentum on their side.

The B’s continue to find ways to bounce back when allowing the first goal. They are 12-10-3 with a .480 point percentage when trailing 1-0. Only the Lightning have a higher point percentage (.500) when giving up the first goal.

That’s the mark of a team that isn’t content with settling; not even after an 18-game point streak, or without its leading scorer. Speaking of which…

Bruins finish 4-1 without Marchand

Marchand returns from his five-game suspension at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, and although the Bruins struggled at times without their two-time All-Star, they managed to go 4-1 without him. Obviously, this is huge come playoff time when digging deep, having reliable depth, and finding ways to win are key.

Rookies continue progression

Advertisement

Krejci scored the Bruins’ second goal, but Kuraly and the consistent (dare I say underrated) Danton Heinen led the way with a goal and an assist apiece for the Bruins’ third win in a row. Having all 20 players contribute will pay dividends in postseason confidence.

Of the Bruins’ 167 goals, 35 of them have come from their rookies — tops in the NHL.

Torey Krug gets the ‘A’

It might’ve been an inconsequential event and it definitely flew under the radar, but Cassidy giving Krug the alternate captain sweater in his hometown matters beyond the moment. That’s a coach who respects his players, and he’s shown that loyalty throughout the season. It’s a reflection of the same healthy locker room whose captain refuses to refer to first-year players as rookies.

At the very least it was a nice reminder that, in a way, we’re all still that kid dreaming of playing on the hometown stage — even Torey Krug.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Olympics
A guide to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics February 7, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston Bruins center David Krejci, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bruins
Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, close in on NHL-best Tampa Bay February 6, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots on Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby, right front, and Serge Ibaka, top, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Celtics
Kyle Lowry scores 23 points as Raptors rout Celtics February 6, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Josh McDaniels
NFL
Read the Colts' statement on Josh McDaniels' decision February 6, 2018 | 8:52 PM
Tom Brady Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Josh McDaniels backs out of Colts job, reportedly staying with Patriots February 6, 2018 | 7:49 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media after losing 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady said about Malcolm Butler's statement February 6, 2018 | 6:03 PM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler posts statement on Super Bowl benching February 6, 2018 | 4:41 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on who’s leaving and who’s coming to Boston February 6, 2018 | 4:07 PM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price: ‘If I go out there and pitch well, I’ll get the fans back’ February 6, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
What Boston sports radio is saying about the Malcolm Butler situation February 6, 2018 | 1:53 PM
Malcolm Butler
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Why was Malcolm Butler allowed to play on special teams but not defense? February 6, 2018 | 1:09 PM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
Patriots
Julian Edelman gave Patriots fans a feel-good moment in the Super Bowl February 6, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Josh McDaniels named coach of Indianapolis Colts February 6, 2018 | 11:13 AM
Johnson Bademosi walks off the field after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
How the Patriots' secondary graded without Malcolm Butler February 6, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Time to hang them up, Tom February 6, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Marcus Smart is the latest Celtic to be linked with a trade.
Celtics
The latest Marcus Smart trade rumor involves the Nuggets February 6, 2018 | 9:07 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Foxborough police issue update on burglary of Gronkowski's home February 6, 2018 | 8:01 AM
Super Bowl
Eagles fans ready to revel in parade February 6, 2018 | 1:50 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Police investigate burglary at Gronkowski’s Foxborough home February 6, 2018 | 12:59 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Super Bowl
Antonio Brown has a message for Tom Brady after his missed catch February 5, 2018 | 10:42 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
5 key questions the Patriots face this offseason February 5, 2018 | 7:41 PM
Eric Lee New England Patriots
Patriots
Patriots defensive end on Butler's benching: 'I'm the wrong person to talk to about that' February 5, 2018 | 6:56 PM
Super Bowl LII
Super Bowl
Frigid Super Bowl raises questions about northern venues February 5, 2018 | 6:34 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Chad Finn: The Patriots are probably still the closest to bringing another title to Boston February 5, 2018 | 5:41 PM
Dion Lewis
Patriots
Here's a look at notable Patriots free agents February 5, 2018 | 5:29 PM
Malcolm Butler New England Patriots
Super Bowl
What we know about the decision to bench Malcolm Butler February 5, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Nick Foles Roger Goodell NFL
Super Bowl
Nick Foles: 'The big thing is don't be afraid to fail' February 5, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Matt Patricia New England Patriots
NFL
Lions GM: Matt Patricia embodies 'hard-working, blue-collar attributes' of our organization February 5, 2018 | 3:44 PM
Matt Patricia
NFL
Read Matt Patricia's statement on becoming the Detroit Lions' new head coach February 5, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Chris Long
Patriots
Chris Long made sure he found Tom Brady on the field after Super Bowl LII February 5, 2018 | 3:33 PM