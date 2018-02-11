3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to Sabres

“I just thought we were cute tonight,” Bruce Cassidy said.

Tuukka Rask's point streak ends at 21 games.
Tuukka Rask's point streak ends at 21 games. –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
By
Bob Snow
8:51 AM

COMMENTARY

The Boston Bruins had a December – and January – to remember. February began even better.

Four consecutive regulation wins had the Black and Gold knocking on the President’s Trophy door as the best team in the NHL coming into Saturday night. Wednesday’s win, a second road game in 24 hours against the Rangers, was arguably the statement game of the season thus far. After falling behind, 1-0, Boston stormed back with six unanswered goals for the 6-1 triumph.

The B’s returned home with a proverbial “gimme-game” against the lowly Buffalo Sabres Saturday night at TD Garden. It turned out to be a night to forget for the Black and Gold.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned as Boston spotted Buffalo three goals on turnovers and two former Bruins led the way to a 4-2 Sabres win.

Porous ‘D’ leads to second-period giveaways

“I just thought we were cute tonight,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said postgame. “You can accept not executing certain nights; you can accept the puck not going in, but the giving them the free chances the other way, that’s just not who we are.”

After a scoreless first 20 minutes, David Pastrnak coughed up the puck, put his seat on the ice, and caused a turnover that sent Evander Kane in alone from center ice at 7:42 of the second period. Tuukka Rask did not prevail when Kane whistled one home for the 1-0 lead.

Adam McQuaid chest-bumped a shot at 13:44 onto the stick of Scott Wilson, who also sent a 10-footer past an unflinching Rask to pay dirt and a two-goal lead.

With a minute left, McQuaid’s second gaffe sent Buffalo on a 2-on-1 with former Bruin and the game’s No. 1 star Benoit Pouliot firing home a 3-1 lead with Rask dead to rights.

“We’ve won our share; we’ve learned how to play in those games,” Cassidy said. “It seems like we weren’t going to be respectful of that, and the odd-man rushes, eventually they got us.”

Advertisement

Jake DeBrusk’s right-dasher pass to a dashing Ryan Spooner who deflected a slot shot past former Bruins backup Chad Johnson at 14:39 kept Boston close with Torey Krug also assisting. It marked six points for Spooner in his last seven games.

Too little too late to save Rask’s point streak

A Patrice Bergeron shot from the top of the right dot with David Backes deflecting it top shelf at 19:01 cut the deficit to 3-2 with Krug also assisting. But Rasmus Ristolainen sent a 175-foot shot into an empty Bruins cage and the two points went Buffalo’s way.

“It’s got to get to the net with traffic, and we just didn’t do enough of that to earn our goals,” Cassidy said. “It’s ironic we do it with the goalie out late. Too little, too late, but we need a lot more of that early on.

“I think Tuukka made some good saves on them, too. Could have been a lot worse.”

Thus ended Rask’s career-best point streak of 21 games at 19-0-2. It was the fourth-longest point streak by a goaltender in team history and is the longest since Pete Peeters’ 31-game stretch in 1982-83 at 26-0-5.

“Not the way we wanted to play but those games happen,” Rask said. “Start a new [streak] I guess.”

Plusses get subtracted

How good is Boston’s total team offense and defense? The glaring standout stat is the individual plus-minus. Zdeno Chara at plus-29; Bergeron plus-26; Brad Marchand plus-26; Charlie McAvoy plus-21 and Matt Grzelcyk’s plus-18 led an entire starting roster all producing on the even or plus side.

Advertisement

Those numbers took a hit Saturday with a team total of minus-10; Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak were minus-2 each.

“A lot of mental mistakes, if you want to put it that way,” Bergeron assessed postgame. “And they were coming back at us and you saw a lot of two on ones and breakaways and stuff you don’t want to see.”

Bergeron, Cassidy and the gang hope to see something better against the Devils Sunday night.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
FILE - In this June 17, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics, from left, Kevin Garnett, left, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce celebrate in the locker room after winning the NBA basketball championship with a 131-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, in Boston. Paul Pierce is retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics announced Monday, July 17, 2017, that they have signed Pierce to a contract so the 10-time All-Star can retire with the team where he spent his first 15 seasons in the NBA. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Celtics
Paul Pierce opened up about the importance of winning a championship in Boston February 11, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Olympics
What every country wore to the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony February 10, 2018 | 7:28 AM
Don Yee agent
Media
WEEI suspends Christian Fauria for mocking Tom Brady's agent February 10, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Victor Oladipo scores 35, Pacers recover to beat Celtics 97-91 February 9, 2018 | 10:24 PM
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams enter together under the Korean Unification Flag during the Parade of Athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Olympics
With extraordinary political theater, Winter Olympics begin February 9, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Greg Monroe
Celtics
5 things to know about the Celtics' latest acquisition February 9, 2018 | 8:11 PM
Danny Ainge Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: Cavaliers needed to shake things up; Celtics didn’t February 9, 2018 | 6:40 PM
Tom vs. Time
Patriots
'Tom vs. Time' director shares an update on the series' last chapter February 9, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo New England Patriots
Patriots
Herald releases statement on Ron Borges' 'erroneous' Tom Brady report February 9, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Super Bowl
Police: 2 stabbed, officer assaulted during Eagles' parade February 9, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
After standing pat, Red Sox will try to hold off Yankees February 9, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Herald columnist's scoop on Tom Brady turns out to be a hoax February 9, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Olympics
Last-minute change puts Hingham’s Merryweather in the Olympics February 9, 2018 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady pens a heartfelt note following Super Bowl loss February 9, 2018 | 9:50 AM
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII
Patriots
The Eagles might've staged a fake walk-through in case the Pats were spying February 9, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas speaks out following Cavaliers-Lakers trade February 9, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Olympics
Combined Korean team ready to shed politics in Olympic debut February 9, 2018 | 5:49 AM
Olympics
US hockey players form chemistry via group chat February 9, 2018 | 4:42 AM
NBA
Cavs GM says he was worried team was 'marching a slow death' February 9, 2018 | 3:20 AM
Volunteers take photos in front of the Olympic rings near the finish area during men's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Olympics
USOC: No plans for American bid for 2026 Olympics February 9, 2018 | 3:13 AM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives past Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13), from Poland, and Bradley Beal (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics to OT win over Wizards February 8, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
NBA
Dwyane Wade on Miami trade: 'I've missed them and I know they've missed me' February 8, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Super Bowl
Watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade speech that everyone’s talking about February 8, 2018 | 4:39 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
Patriots
Julian Edelman had the best reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo's new contract February 8, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Isaiah Thomas
NBA
Cavaliers overhaul roster with stunning trades February 8, 2018 | 2:31 PM
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, shakes hands with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Listen to what Belichick told Doug Pederson before the Super Bowl February 8, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers reportedly agree to record 5-year, $137.5 million contract February 8, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Dwight Buycks, Isaiah Thomas
NBA
Cavaliers trading Isaiah Thomas to Lakers February 8, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
What Detroit media members are saying about Matt Patricia February 8, 2018 | 12:21 PM
NFL
Philly celebrates 1st Super Bowl title with parade February 8, 2018 | 11:24 AM