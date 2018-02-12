3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Devils

Bruins earn a wild win over the Devils

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) checks Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) to the ice during the third period.
New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) checks Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) to the ice during the third period. –AP
By
Tim Rosenthal
6:08 AM

COMMENTARY

Entering Sunday night’s tilt, both the Bruins and Devils had little time to dwell on their setbacks to the Sabres and Blue Jackets, respectively. Both teams had nights to forget as the B’s fell flat in a 4-2 loss to the lowly Sabres at TD Garden while the Devils suffered a 6-1 shellacking in Columbus.

It wasn’t exactly the finest form of hockey Sunday night, but the Bruins found a way to win ugly against the ice-cold Devils, who have now dropped four straight.

Here is what we learned as the Bruins earned a wild 5-3 victory at Newark’s Prudential Center.

Short-handed bounces highlight opening 20

Advertisement

They don’t give style points for scoring goals, just as long as you find a way to put the puck in the back of the net. Well, in this instance, crossing the goal line was all that mattered for Torey Krug and Tim Schaller.

Krug was the first beneficiary as he threw a puck in front of the net that deflected off 2017 top overall pick Nico Hischier for his first career short-handed goal at 13:32 of the first. Exactly 6:25 later, Schaller answered Miles Wood’s breakaway equalizer when he tucked a wrap-around attempt just past Eddie Lack to give the B’s the 2-1 advantage heading into the first intermission.

“Just lucky,” Krug said about the sequence leading up to his first of two goals on the evening. “I was trying to give [David] Krejci a good pass to have a chance to score a goal and their D made a good play to stop the pass, but I got a lucky bounce from [Hischier] to go in under [the goaltender’s] pads. So I was just trying to be active, and make plays.”

“Luckily they don’t ask how, right?” Schaller said about his second shorthanded goal of the season. “And luckily it just slid across the goal line a little bit.”

Advertisement

The Bruins weren’t exactly sharp but they got the bounces when they needed it.

Anton Khudobin bails out Bruins

Between New Jersey’s odd-man rushes, sustained zone time, and Travis Zajac’s first-period penalty shot, Khudobin had to bail out the Bruins more often than not. Boston’s backup was up to the task stopping 35 of 38 shots in a dazzling performance.

Khudobin isn’t the most sound positional goaltender, but he makes up for it with his mobility and aggressiveness. The Bruins needed that from their backup, and that’s exactly what they got against a Devils squad that’s in the thick of the Eastern Conference wild-card picture.

“It’s always feeling good when you’re winning, right?” Khudobin said after improving to 12-3-4 on the year. “They were desperate too. They lost last night and we lost last night, so I was kind of expecting that…and luckily I got a couple of saves that we needed.”

If it weren’t for Khudobin spelling Tuukka Rask with four straight quality performances in late-November, the Bruins may still be looking for a backup goaltender. Even with Rask taking back the top spot, Khudobin hasn’t missed a beat, particularly in the last six games where he is 4-1-1 along with 1.99 GAA and .929 SV%.

Adam McQuaid gets final bounce to cap off his solid night

On a night where the top two lines were struggling to get any traction — sans Brad Marchand taking a Damon Severson hit to send Patrice Bergeron all alone for the clinching empty-net goal — the Bruins needed all hands on deck.

Advertisement

Three of their goals came from defensemen with the first two tallies going to Krug. McQuaid, an unlikely option, provided the third — and most important — ‘D’ goal.

Watch: Acciari, Backes, and Cassidy talk the Bruins’ Sunday win

Pinching in right on the blue-line to keep the puck in the attacking end, McQuaid’s knucklepuck found its way past Lack to put the Bruins ahead for good with 9:55 left in regulation.

“I’m trying to be a little more involved offensively,” the stay-at-home McQuaid said about becoming more active in the offensive end. “You know when the opportunities are there to keep plays alive and to make the right reads, but still [I’m] trying not to give up odd-man rushes or get too risky, I guess. It’s a work in progress, but you know at the same time it’s just trying to continue to work at it.”

His ill-advised pinch attempt against the Sabres put the Bruins at a 3-1 disadvantage 24 hours prior. On a night where he was actively throwing his weight around on both ends of the ice — resulting in a game-high four hits — McQuaid’s timely pinch resulted in his first goal since Feb. 9, 2017. More importantly, it led to a bounce-back win for the Black and Gold.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Paul Pierce retirement ceremony
Celtics
Prince Pierce stole the show at Paul Pierce's jersey retirement February 12, 2018 | 12:32 PM
MLB
Roy Halladay's No. 32 will be retired by Blue Jays before opener February 12, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Olympics
After surgery, fatherhood, skier Ted Ligety says he’s ready to race February 12, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Frank Reich
NFL
The Colts provided photographic evidence of their new coaching hire after the Josh McDaniels situation February 12, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Johnny Manziel after being picked 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft.
Sports News
Johnny Manziel opened up about his bipolar diagnosis February 12, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Troy Murphy
Olympics
Troy Murphy fails to advance in men’s moguls February 12, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Olympics
Wind, ice and cold are making this Olympics too wintry February 12, 2018 | 7:31 AM
Troy Murphy
Olympics
Online, a diverse Winter Olympics. But on the ground? February 12, 2018 | 6:42 AM
Olympics
Gold medal for Jamie Anderson but a black eye for snowboarding February 12, 2018 | 5:17 AM
Olympics
Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon help lead Americans to figure skating bronze February 12, 2018 | 12:15 AM
Olympics
Freezing temperatures at Olympics complicates job for biathletes February 11, 2018 | 8:58 PM
America's Mikaela Shiffrin leaves after the women's giant slalom was postponed because of strong winds at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Olympics
Women’s giant slalom postponed by high winds February 11, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Tom Brady Gisele
Patriots
Tom Brady's first Sunday without football seems to be going well February 11, 2018 | 8:22 PM
Paul Pierce jersey retirement
Celtics
Watch Paul Pierce immortalize his No. 34 at the TD Garden February 11, 2018 | 8:11 PM
Paul Pierce family
Celtics
Watch the Celtics' tribute video for Paul Pierce February 11, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Doc Rivers, and Paul Pierce
Celtics
Part of the '08 Celtics gang was back together at Paul Pierce's jersey retirement February 11, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James.
Celtics
Cavaliers beat Celtics 121-99 on Paul Pierce's day February 11, 2018 | 6:15 PM
Olympics
US snowboarder Chloe Kim is taking the attention in stride February 11, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Media
Bill Simmons says Boston's sports media is embarrassing the city February 11, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Paul Pierce and Bill Russell at Celtics practice in Oct. 2000.
Celtics
Watch Bill Russell's video message for Paul Pierce February 11, 2018 | 2:30 PM
Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench.
Celtics
Robert Parish thinks Pierce was the best offensive player in Celtics history February 11, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Patriots
Nick Foles was briefly the owner of the New England Patriots, according to Google February 11, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Eagles lineman says Patriots are 'fear-based organization' February 11, 2018 | 1:23 PM
Olympics
Mission for Graves is to deliver skiing commentary February 11, 2018 | 11:58 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 10: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as the Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on February 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 130-123. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
NBA
Watch: Here's how Isaiah Thomas did in his Lakers debut February 11, 2018 | 11:09 AM
Paul Pierce cuts down the net.
Celtics
'When you mention Paul Pierce’s name to me, it makes me smile' February 11, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Olympics
What to look for in Olympic speedskating February 11, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Tuukka Rask's point streak ends at 21 games.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 loss to Sabres February 11, 2018 | 8:51 AM
FILE - In this June 17, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics, from left, Kevin Garnett, left, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce celebrate in the locker room after winning the NBA basketball championship with a 131-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, in Boston. Paul Pierce is retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics announced Monday, July 17, 2017, that they have signed Pierce to a contract so the 10-time All-Star can retire with the team where he spent his first 15 seasons in the NBA. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Celtics
'People don't know you just miss out on life — just for one thing' February 11, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Jamaican bobsleigher Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian attends a press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Olympics
A ‘Cool’ legacy for Jamaica’s bobsled program February 10, 2018 | 1:07 PM