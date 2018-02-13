Patrice Bergeron, Riley Nash lead Bruins past Flames 5-2

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his second goal of the third period with teammate Brad Marchand (63) during an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. The Bruins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron celebrates his second goal of the third period with teammate Brad Marchand. –Michael Dwyer / AP
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
February 13, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron and Riley Nash scored two goals apiece, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Tuesday night.

David Backes had two assists for the Bruins, who won for the sixth time in seven games and won’t play at home again for two weeks. Zdeno Chara had an empty-net goal and Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots.

Calgary had won four of five. Sam Bennett and Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Flames, and David Rittich had 35 saves.

Down 4-2, the Flames gambled by pulling Rittich for an extra skater and Chara made them play with an end-to-end shot with 3:46 left to play.

Advertisement

Boston jumped in front on Nash’s ninth goal just 28 seconds into the game, but Bennett got his eighth of the season at 2:03 and Gaudreau stuffed in a rebound at 9:12 to put Calgary up 2-1.

Nash tied it with 3:40 left in the second, and Boston regained the lead 1:15 into the third period when Bergeron scored on the power play. Bergeron took a long pass through center ice from Torey Krug and beat Rittich with a wrist shot to the stick side.

It was the 26th goal of the season for Bergeron, who added No. 27 at 9:19 when he tipped in a shot from Brad Marchand.

NOTES: Nash’s two goals gave him 10 for the season, tying the career high he set with Carolina in 2013-2014. … The Bruins honored the 40th anniversary of the 1977-78 lineup that featured 11 players who scored 20 or more goals. Ten members of the team were introduced in a pregame ceremony along with former coach Don Cherry. … Rittich was making just his 11st start of the season. G Mike Smith is day to day with a lower-body injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s win against the Islanders in New York with 2 seconds remaining. … The Flames were without F Troy Brouwer, placed on injured reserve Monday with an upper-body injury.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit Nashville on Thursday night.

Bruins: Open a five-game trip at Vancouver on Saturday night.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Olympics
Watch: Shaun White wins halfpipe Olympic gold February 13, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Michael Strahan, Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about his media startup with Michael Strahan February 13, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants
Patriots
Tom Brady finished some Lil Wayne lyrics on Odell Beckham Jr.'s Instagram February 13, 2018 | 3:00 PM
MLB
Yu Darvish, Cubs finalize $126 million, 6-year contract February 13, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Adam Rippon
Olympics
Adam Rippon opens up about body image issues that plague men’s skating February 13, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Olympics
For North Korean skaters, the short program is part of a bigger plan February 13, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Kevin Garnett
Sports Q
Should the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett's number? February 13, 2018 | 12:25 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett looks on during a game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Paul Pierce's jersey will be retired following the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kevin Garnett's hoodie appears to defy the laws of physics February 13, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Amanda Kessel
Olympics
In reinvention, U.S. women’s hockey team stresses style but sacrifices goals February 13, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Olympics
Boston-born Jared Goldberg optimistic about downhill February 13, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Olympics
Here’s what it’s like to go skiing in South Korea February 13, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Olympics
US women beat Russia 5-0, early showdown with Canada next February 13, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Nick Foles prepares to catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Former NFL official says Eagles used illegal formation on trick play February 13, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Matt Patricia Brian Flores Patriots
Patriots
Here's who reportedly will replace Matt Patricia as Patriots defensive coordinator February 13, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Olympics
American luger Emily Sweeney crashes out of Olympics February 13, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Olympics
Olympic tournament full of NHL talent of past and future February 13, 2018 | 7:04 AM
Olympics
4 Olympics stories you should be following today February 13, 2018 | 5:34 AM
Olympics
Olympic ski champ Marcel Hirscher no longer must hear The Question February 13, 2018 | 5:34 AM
Olympics
Air Show: Shaun White leads talented field into halfpipe final February 13, 2018 | 4:41 AM
Olympics
Nothing's in a name: Russians resemble Russian national team February 13, 2018 | 4:32 AM
Olympics
What would South Koreans ask a North Korean? February 13, 2018 | 2:42 AM
Mirai Nagasu
Olympics
After triple axel at Olympics, Mirai Nagasu has more in store February 13, 2018 | 1:11 AM
Boston MA 02/11/18 Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James rising above the Boston Celtics defense during third quarter action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
Celtics have serious work to do after the All-Star break February 12, 2018 | 11:54 PM
Media
Comcast among companies suspending their advertising on WEEI February 12, 2018 | 11:14 PM
Boston MA 02/12/18 Northeastern University Adam Gaudette celebrates his goal with teammate Nolan Stevens against Boston University during second period of the Beanpot Championship game at the TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
College Sports
Northeastern claims 1st Beanpot in 30 years February 12, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Chloe Kim, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Olympics
Chloe Kim dominates to take gold in women's halfpipe February 12, 2018 | 10:20 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2004, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Esteban Loaiza talks to reporters during a news conference at Yankee Stadium in New York. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested in California on suspicion of smuggling cocaine and heroin. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says Loaiza was booked into jail Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, evening and held in lieu of $200,000 bail.(AP Photo/Ed Betz)
MLB
Ex-All Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested on drug charges February 12, 2018 | 9:34 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Super Bowl
Matthew McConaughey hails Nick Foles in newspaper ad February 12, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Kyrie Irving Uncle Drew
Celtics
The character posters for Kyrie Irving's new movie are here February 12, 2018 | 5:07 PM
Giancarlo Stanton
MLB
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and Mets' AJ Ramos are house-hunting February 12, 2018 | 3:19 PM