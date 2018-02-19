3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win over the Flames

Bruins bounce back following an ugly performance in Vancouver.

Tuukka Rask, Brandon Carlo, Matthew Tkachuk
Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo, left, swats away a loose puck while goalie Tuukka Rask looks on and Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk closes in during the second period. –Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP
By
Anthony Travalgia
February 19, 2018

Following the most lopsided loss of their season, the Bruins bounced back Monday with a 2-1 overtime victory off a beautiful goal from Brad Marchand.

The victory pulls the Bruins within one point — with two games in hand — of the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins won’t have much time to enjoy the victory, however, as they travel to Edmonton to face Connor McDavid and the rest of the Oilers in the second game of their back-to-back in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Here’s what we learned after the Bruins completed the two-game season sweep of the Flames.

1. The scoring droughts are over for David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.

There’s no arguing that the trio of Pastrnak, Marchand, and Patrice Bergeron form one of the best lines in the NHL. But the B’s top two wingers entered Monday afternoon in separate scoring funks.

Both Pastrnak and Marchand picked a good time to snap their respective offensive slumps. Pastrnak ended his six-game point drought with his first-period tally, while Marchand snapped a five-game scoring skid with his overtime winner.

Thanks to their creativity, Pastrnak and Marchand created multiple scoring chances against the Flames. The Bruins must certainly hope the floodgates will open for both Pastrnak and Marchand during the home stretch.

2. Tuukka Rask bounced back.

Saturday’s loss was ugly. But when a team allows six goals in one game, a lot of the blame is usually directed toward the goaltender, or in Saturday’s case, goaltenders. That was no different in Vancouver when Rask was pulled after allowing four goals on eight first-period shots.

As expected, Monday was a different story for Rask and the Bruins. The Vezina Trophy candidate was phenomenal on Monday, but he was even better in overtime when he was forced to be at his best.

The Flames had five shots on goal in the extra frame, with several scoring chances coming in the prime scoring areas. But Rask stood tall and ultimately gave Marchand a chance to seal the deal.

3. We saw a different David Rittich.

Filling in for the injured Mike Smith, Rittich had a rough night in Boston six nights ago. Although it wasn’t the result he wanted, Monday’s contest was different.

The Bruins had numerous odd-man rushes, several prime chances on the doorstep, and two breakaway attempts, but they had just two goals to show for it.

Rittich was a stud for over 60 minutes and allowed the pesky Flames to pick up one point.

