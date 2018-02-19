Watch Brad Marchand’s beautiful overtime winner against the Flames

It was only fitting that Brad Marchand had the game on his stick Monday afternoon in Calgary.

With Marchand in the clear after a tremendous feed from Riley Nash, the first line forward slid a five-hole backhander by David Rittich to seal a 2-1 win for the Bruins over the Flames in a pivotal bounce-back performance following the B’s ugly loss in Vancouver.

“I was just trying to get away from their D-men, and I knew that I had a lot of speed,” Marchand told NESN’s Alex Kraemer after notching his 22nd goal of the season. “I was just hoping that [Ritich] would open up, and luckily it went in.”

The Bruins also had Tuukka Rask to bail them out in the third period and overtime.

From a timely stop on Johnny Gaudreau toward the end of regulation and standing tall on a slew of shots in the extra session after an uncharacteristic turnover byPatrice Bergeron, Rask stood tall against an equally impressive Rittich (30 saves) to set up Marchand’s heroics.

Rask, however, wasn’t the only Bruin that Marchand praised to complete the victory.

“He was phenomenal, especially in the third and in overtime where they really had a lot of good opportunities,” Marchand said about Rask’s 28-save effort and Nash’s overtime assist. “[Also] got to give credit to Nasher [Riley Nash] on the last goal. He made a phenomenal defensive play to kill that play, so a great job from those guys.”

The Flames were denied the chance to give the Bruins their second loss in a row. Boston hasn’t lost two straight since suffering setbacks against the Capitals (in regulation) and Rangers (in 3-on-3 overtime) back in December.

Thanks to Marchand, the game marked the B’s second 3-on-3 overtime triumph this season.