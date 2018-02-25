5 things to know about new Bruins forward Rick Nash

In a major move Sunday morning, the Bruins announced a trade for Rick Nash from the Rangers. The 33-year-old was acquired in exchange for Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, and prospect Ryan Lindgren, as well as a 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick.

With a career total of 434 goals in 1,049 games, Nash brings both a scoring ability and a veteran presence. He has also never lifted the Stanley Cup (losing in 2014, his only Stanley Cup final appearance).

Here’s a quick look at a few things to know about one of the newest Bruins:

He was the first overall pick in the 2002 NHL draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets: Debuting in the NHL at age 18, Nash scored in the second period of his first game. He would go on to make the NHL All-Star team as a rookie:

Advertisement

Despite never winning a Stanley Cup, Nash has won plenty of silverware: While Nash has never drank from Lord Stanley’s Cup, he has experienced victory in other places. During the 2004-2005 NHL lockout, Nash and fellow Canadian (and former Bruin) Joe Thornton helped HC Davos win the Swiss league championship. And as a member of the Team Canada, Nash helped his nation win the 2007 World Championship, as well as two gold medals (2010, 2014).

He has a knack for highlight-reel goals: In 2008, Nash scored a truly memorable goal going past multiple defenders and faking out the goaltender:

He was rumored to be a Bruins trade target in the past: Prior to being traded to the Rangers from the Blue Jackets in July, 2012, Nash was connected with a potential Bruins move that never materialized.

Nash is a unique player, given his superb stick handling skills and his 6’4″ size: As he showed against Tuukka Rask in a 2013 penalty shot, Nash can by a genuinely dynamic offensive talent: