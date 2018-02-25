5 things to know about new Bruins forward Rick Nash

Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller battles New York Rangers' Rick Nash for the puck in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller battles New York Rangers' Rick Nash for the puck in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
3:36 PM

In a major move Sunday morning, the Bruins announced a trade for Rick Nash from the Rangers. The 33-year-old was acquired in exchange for Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, and prospect Ryan Lindgren, as well as a 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick.

With a career total of 434 goals in 1,049 games, Nash brings both a scoring ability and a veteran presence. He has also never lifted the Stanley Cup (losing in 2014, his only Stanley Cup final appearance).

Here’s a quick look at a few things to know about one of the newest Bruins:

He was the first overall pick in the 2002 NHL draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets: Debuting in the NHL at age 18, Nash scored in the second period of his first game. He would go on to make the NHL All-Star team as a rookie:

Despite never winning a Stanley Cup, Nash has won plenty of silverware: While Nash has never drank from Lord Stanley’s Cup, he has experienced victory in other places. During the 2004-2005 NHL lockout, Nash and fellow Canadian (and former Bruin) Joe Thornton helped HC Davos win the Swiss league championship. And as a member of the Team Canada, Nash helped his nation win the 2007 World Championship, as well as two gold medals (2010, 2014).

He has a knack for highlight-reel goals: In 2008, Nash scored a truly memorable goal going past multiple defenders and faking out the goaltender:

He was rumored to be a Bruins trade target in the past: Prior to being traded to the Rangers from the Blue Jackets in July, 2012, Nash was connected with a potential Bruins move that never materialized.

Nash is a unique player, given his superb stick handling skills and his 6’4″ size: As he showed against Tuukka Rask in a 2013 penalty shot, Nash can by a genuinely dynamic offensive talent:

TOPICS: Bruins
