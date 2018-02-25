Bruins acquire Rick Nash from Rangers before trade deadline
The Bruins have acquired Rick Nash from the Rangers in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Ryan Spooner, and Matt Beleskey, according to the official announcement. The deal also includes a Bruins’ first and 2019 seventh-round pick.
Nash, 33, has scored 434 goals in his career and has made six All-Star appearances.
OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Bruins in exchange for Rick Nash.
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 25, 2018
According to the Bruins, Nash will be available to play against in Buffalo on Sunday night:
Rick Nash is expected to join the team in Buffalo and will be eligible for tonight's game against the Sabres. #NHLBruins
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2018
The Bruins are currently third in the Atlantic Division, while the Rangers are last in the Metropolitan Division. The NHL trade deadline is Monday.