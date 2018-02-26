4 takeaways from the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to Sabres

Rick Nash's debut was a silver lining

Rick Nash made his Bruins debut Sunday in Buffalo
Rick Nash made his Bruins debut Sunday in Buffalo –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
By
Tim Rosenthal
5:58 AM

COMMENTARY

BUFFALO —  The early returns for Rick Nash might have been okay, but the Boston Bruins are staring adversity in the face for the first time since November.

Though they had their chances against the lowly Sabers, the Bruins fell again in another head-scratching performance in a 4-1 setback at KeyBank Center on Sunday. Here is what we learned as the B’s have dropped back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since their four-game skid before Thanksgiving.

Nash’s debut was the only silver lining

Nash certainly had the adrenaline going after arriving from New York earlier in the day. He also had a little bit of an advantage compared to his new teammates in their second game of a back-to-back.

Advertisement

In his first game since Feb. 18, the 33-year-old fired a game-high five shots on goal and was buzzing around the net during his 17:27 of ice time.

All while adjusting to new linemates — David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk — and new surroundings on the fly.

“It’s still going to take awhile to get in sync with everything that’s been going on,” Nash assessed. “It’s tough when you played a system for so long to mentally turn it over and totally switch neutral zone, forecheck and you know, D-zone [and] O-zone. It’s going to take awhile to adjust.”

Nash’s best chance came toward the end of the second period — in the Bruins’ best shift of the night — when he hit the post. The missed opportunity cost the Black and Gold a chance to change the momentum and pull within one at 3-2, but that doesn’t discount an otherwise solid night for Nash and an unproductive night for the rest of the team.

The Bruins could still use a defensive upgrade

The Bruins defense has made significant strides under Bruce Cassidy, but things are starting to crack on the back end.

Brandon Carlo is going through one of the worst slumps of his two-year tenure. He was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career less than 24 hours a rough outing the night before in Toronto. Kevan Miller and Adam McQuaid, while serviceable stay-at-home options, aren’t minutes eaters. Torey Krug isn’t producing on the power play (more on that below) and Matt Grzelcyk is still adjusting to his role as a full-time NHLer.

Advertisement

Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy are a viable top pairing, but a top-four defenseman is another area Don Sweeney needs to address before 3 p.m. on Monday. Those chances of a back-end upgrade are unlikely following the Nash deal, but, as has been the case with the NHL’s trade deadline period, stranger things have happened.

Patrice Bergeron is getting banged up

The Hub of Hockey breathed a sigh of relief when Bergeron laced up the skates a night after leaving the Air Canada Centre in a walking boot. But the Hart Trophy candidate had another rough night in the bumps and bruises department after taking a high stick to the face in the first period.

A visibly frustrated Bergeron slammed his stick while going down the tunnel for repairs after that high stick, but did return toward the end of the opening stanza.

Going up against other team’s top lines on a nightly basis is no easy task, but Bergeron has made it look easy throughout his career thanks to his two-way prowess. It can take a toll, however, as exemplified by this weekend’s slate.

“In a sense, I’d like to stay away from those type of plays,” Bergeron said, “but it’s part of the game I guess.”

The Bruins would also like Bergeron to stay away from getting nicked up. After all, the four-time Selke Winner is the last guy they can afford to lose for a significant amount of time.

Special teams aren’t so special as of late

The Bruins have been one of the better even strength squads all season long. Their special teams provided a good complimentary presence to their five-on-five play.

Advertisement

The Bruins power play, however, took a dive during their five-game road trip with and carry a 0-for-16 skid back home. Their penalty kill hasn’t fared much better in their recent set of back-to-backs as the B’s went 5-for-8 shorthanded in Toronto and Buffalo.

Though they did go 4-for-5 on the PK, the Bruins allowed two untimely goals to Benoit Pouliot (at 14:26 of the first) and Marco Scandella (at 3:22 of the third) shortly after killing off a pair of penalties.

“Well our power play is clearly in a funk, We’re not executing at the level that we need to and our shot selection can be better, especially on net,” Cassidy said. “PK has [to be] better as well. I think there were a couple of situations where goals were scored with guys coming out of the box and some of that is just our clears.

“I wish I had a great technical answer for you, but right now it’s costing us.”

Special teams were just one part of a costly weekend for the Black and Gold as they drop to third in the Atlantic Division and lose ground on the Maple Leafs and Lightning.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Bruins forward Rick Nash (61) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Bruins
Sabres beat Bruins 4-1 in Rick Nash's debut for Boston February 25, 2018 | 7:41 PM
Alex Rodriguez
MLB
Alex Rodriguez returns to Yankees for second year as adviser February 25, 2018 | 7:34 PM
Bill Belichick girlfriend Linda Holliday
Patriots
Linda Holliday wants fans to know something about Bill Belichick's 'vacations' February 25, 2018 | 6:06 PM
Boston Bruins forward Rick Nash (61) skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Bruins
Rick Nash explains why he wanted to join the Bruins February 25, 2018 | 5:48 PM
NBA
Gregg Popovich strongly supports LeBron's courage to speak out February 25, 2018 | 5:34 PM
Olympics
The future of Korean ski racing? One American coach is working on it February 25, 2018 | 5:07 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks and CBS Sports Jenny Dell Globe photo by Bill Brett
MLB
Jenny Dell on her husband's injury: 'I have no doubt he will come back stronger than ever' February 25, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller battles New York Rangers' Rick Nash for the puck in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
Bruins
5 things to know about Rick Nash February 25, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Will Middlebrooks injury
MLB
Will Middlebrooks breaks leg during spring training game February 25, 2018 | 1:28 PM
Rick Nash carries the puck for the New York Rangers. He was traded to Boston Sunday.
Bruins
What the Rick Nash trade means for the Bruins February 25, 2018 | 1:14 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 2: LeBron James #23 an Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argue a call with referee Bill Spooner #22 during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena on January 2, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Trail Blazers 127-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas says the Cavs were in 'panic mode' when they traded him February 25, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Brian Gionta
Bruins
Bruins sign US Olympic team captain Brian Gionta February 25, 2018 | 1:00 PM
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Islanders blocks a shot by Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers in the first period during their game at Barclays Center on February 15, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins acquire Rick Nash in multiplayer trade with Rangers February 25, 2018 | 9:55 AM
Rick Nash in 2018.
Bruins
Bruins acquire Rick Nash from Rangers February 25, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving says NBA should 'take a look' at Zaza Pachulia for dirty play February 25, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Don Sweeney meets with the media prior to Saturday's Bruins-Maple Leafs contest in Toronto.
Bruins
7 potential trade deadline targets for the Bruins February 25, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Olympic closing ceremony
Olympics
'Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics ... Well, everyone except Ivanka' February 25, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) tries to get a shot off on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 loss to Maple Leafs February 25, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Olympics
A moving closing ceremony leaves questions about the next Olympics February 25, 2018 | 8:20 AM
Olympics
Cross-country skier who took a wrong turn: 'I really don't know' February 25, 2018 | 6:02 AM
Olympics
Russians win hockey gold, defy ban by singing anthem at medal ceremony February 25, 2018 | 4:45 AM
Olympics
Faux snow: Man-made snow to be used in Beijing Olympics and beyond February 25, 2018 | 2:15 AM
Gold medalist team Norway with Havard Bokko, right, Sindre Henriksen, rear with hat, Simen Spieler Nilsen, left, and Sverre Lunde Pedersen, rear right, celebrate after the men's team pursuit final speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Olympics
Could Norway help the US get better at the Olympics? February 25, 2018 | 2:07 AM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Tony Conigliaro in Sancta Maria Hospital, after being hit by pitch, 1967 -- Library Tag 08182006 Sports Library Tag 08162007
MLB
Jack Hamilton, pitcher who hit Tony Conigliaro on eye, dead at 79 February 25, 2018 | 12:27 AM
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles runs to the locker room after the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Bortles had surgery on his right wrist last week to fix a problem that kept him on the injury report all season. The team confirmed the surgery Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
NFL
Jaguars sign quarterback Blake Bortles to new contract February 24, 2018 | 11:20 PM
Bruins
Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-3, pull ahead in Atlantic Division February 24, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Michael Beasley, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 31, leads Celtics to 121-112 win in New York February 24, 2018 | 10:10 PM
Olympics
South Korean skater wins silver after leaving teammate behind February 24, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Former Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors cries during an interview, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 in New York. Kukors says her former coach, Sean Hutchison, “stole so much” from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor. Hutchison has denied the allegations, saying that they were in a consensual relationship after 2012 Olympics, when she was 23. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Sports News
2 USA Swimming officials resign amid accusations of ignored abuse February 24, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Russian athlete Vic Wild runs the course during the men's parallel giant slalom qualification run at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Olympics
American-born snowboarder competing for Russia finds much different welcome at 2018 Winter Games February 24, 2018 | 7:38 AM