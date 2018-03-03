Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy leaves with lower-body injury

Prized rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy exited the Bruins lineup with an apparent leg injury only 37 seconds into their 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens late Saturday afternoon at the Garden.

McAvoy exited after a brief stick exchange with Brendan Gallagher deep in Boston’s end. With the Habs in possession of the puck, McAvoy attempted to deter the advancing Gallagher with a slash to the forward’s knee. As Gallagher wiggled away from Zdeno Chara, he answered back by making a slashing motion toward McAvoy’s right boot.

The injury occurred with 28 seconds ticked off the clock, dropping McAvoy to the ice. He quickly straightened up, made his way under his own power toward the Boston bench, and exited the ice at 0:37.