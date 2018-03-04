How the Bruins defense persevered without Charlie McAvoy

A shorthanded Bruins defense filled in following McAvoy's injury Saturday.

Nick Holden (left) celebrates with Brad Marchand, after Marchand scored the winning goal Saturday.
Nick Holden (left) celebrates with Brad Marchand, after Marchand scored the winning goal Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
By
Tim Rosenthal
5:05 PM

Any defenseman will tell you that replacing an injured colleague on the blue-line can be taxing. Not only do they have to double shift on occasion, but they also have to log extra ice time and have to skate with a defensive partner they’re quite unfamiliar with.

That task becomes difficult when a defenseman goes down early, forcing coaches to go with a five-man rotation on the back-end. The task becomes even more difficult when that defenseman happens to be Zdeno Chara’s partner and a top Calder Trophy candidate.

The Bruins were forced into that situation when Charlie McAvoy exited the game with a lower-body injury just 37 seconds into Saturday’s contest with the rival Canadiens.

Advertisement

Here’s a closer look at the event that caused McAvoy to leave the game as he lost an edge while trying to retrieve the puck with Chara and Habs forward Brendan Gallagher following suit.

Without McAvoy, Bruce Cassidy rotated Chara, Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller and deadline acquisition Nick Holden through the next 61 minutes and change during the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime victory over the Canadiens at TD Garden. Luckily for the B’s bench boss, he had some reliable options on the back end and timely stops from Anton Khudobin (27 saves).

Sure, there were some hiccups along the way. But on a night where the Black and Gold fired 50 shots on Antti Niemi – without the puck-moving McAvoy leading the way on the counter-attack – the five Bruins defensemen persevered and helped the team get two hard-earned points.

“Well, clearly we had some issues moving the puck out of our zone. Charlie is a transporter; he’s a mover, passer, all of the above. Offensive zone, he can create some space and get some shots through, make some plays. And then it wears on you from the opening shift defending,” Cassidy said about replacing McAvoy.

“That’s 23 minutes a night that you’ve got to now have to parse out over for the full 59 minutes through five guys. So, I think some of our pinches were a little bit late because maybe we were fatigued, allowed a few more odd-man rushes than we would like, but for the most part, it’s that puck- moving, first pass that we missed.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the Bruins were without McAvoy as the former Boston University standout missed four games after undergoing a heart procedure in late-January. Thanks to their depth, the Black and Gold went 3-1 in that four-game stretch without McAvoy.

This time around, the Bruins have a little more depth following the Holden acquisition. They now have eight reliable blue-liners that can come in and contribute whenever one of their own succumbs to the injury bug.

But as has been the case with the forwards filling in for Patrice Bergeron as he nurses a foot injury until next week (at the earliest), the Bruins defensemen were up to the task against the Canadiens. Now, they await word on McAvoy’s status going forward.

“You’ve got to be prepared for those situations,” Carlo said after notching 20:04 of ice time. “We practice hard, we work hard in games. I think we’re definitely in good enough shape to be able to handle that situation so I’m glad we can get it done tonight.”

“It’s always tough when you lose your defense and play short,” Khudobin said, “but it happens in these games and you just have to stick with each other and maybe the forwards give you a little bit more help than usual and you keep playing.”

On a night where things could’ve been frustrating, the Bruins kept playing and got it done without McAvoy.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Goalie Anton Khudobin guided the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 OT win over the Canadiens March 4, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018.
NFL
Barkley, Griffin shined but Brown didn't at NFL combine March 4, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Meghan Duggan interviewed at an NHL game
Olympics
US women's hockey team looks to continue momentum after gold March 4, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Sports News
Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88 March 4, 2018 | 8:05 AM
Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking down Luis Ortiz during the sixth round of a WBC heavyweight championship boxing bout Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Boxing
Wilder survives pummeling to stop Ortiz in 10th March 4, 2018 | 12:16 AM
Al Horford attempts to stop James Harden on Saturday in the Celtics' 123-120 loss to the Rockets.
Celtics
Celtics drop thriller to Rockets after back-and-forth battle March 3, 2018 | 11:55 PM
In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, South Squad outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin, of Central Florida, gestures during the first half of the Senior Bowl.
NFL
One-handed prospect posts 20-rep bench press March 3, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Soccer
Fontana scores in MLS debut, Union beats 10-man Revs 2-0 March 3, 2018 | 9:09 PM
Brad Marchand brings the puck around the net just before scoring the winning goal in overtime.
Bruins
Brad Marchand's OT winner fuels Bruins past Canadiens March 3, 2018 | 9:06 PM
Alex Cora managed his first spring training game against the Yankees on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees meet for the first time this spring March 3, 2018 | 8:33 PM
Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray of Medford is also a children's book author.
Books
Boston Marathon director hopes new book helps kids keep dreaming March 3, 2018 | 7:55 PM
Charlie McAvoy left the game Saturday due to an apparent leg injury.
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy injured 37 seconds into Bruins game March 3, 2018 | 6:45 PM
The Red Sox slugger will have J.D. on his road jersey, like he did with Tigers.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez will have full name on back of his Red Sox road jersey March 3, 2018 | 5:00 PM
J.R. Smith has been suspended one game by the Cavs for detrimental conduct.
NBA
JR Smith stays mum on what kind of soup he threw at Cavs assistant coach March 3, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s not playing this year’ March 3, 2018 | 1:46 PM
The beginning of the 2017 race in Fort Kent, Maine.(Beurmond Banville via AP)
Sports News
Maine's biggest dog sled race gets underway in Fort Kent March 3, 2018 | 10:51 AM
Red Sox
The Yawkey Way debate, and other notes March 3, 2018 | 12:00 AM
It may only be a matter of time before staff ace Chris Archer is the next established Rays player to be sent packing.
Red Sox
Baseball union’s revenue-sharing grievance will likely hit a dead end March 3, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox and Chris Sale are taking a new approach to spring training March 2, 2018 | 6:55 PM
Fort Myers, FL- 2/23/2018 - Red Sox Spring Training- Credit Stan Grossfeld/Boston Globe---Red Sox manager Alex Cora enters the playing field of JetBlue Park to manage his first big league game.
Red Sox
Alex Cora says his time in Houston helped prepare him for manager role March 2, 2018 | 4:03 PM
Tom Brady combine
Patriots
How the current Patriots performed at the NFL Combine March 2, 2018 | 2:05 PM
J.R. Smith has been suspended one game by the Cavs for detrimental conduct.
NBA
Cavs suspend J.R. Smith for throwing soup at coach March 2, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Luke Falk 2018 NFL Draft
Patriots
5 quarterbacks experts say would be a good fit to back up Tom Brady March 2, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA
How to build a 'Woj bomb', from the man himself March 2, 2018 | 9:08 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart relishes the chance to guard James Harden after stare-down March 2, 2018 | 8:57 AM
Brian Gionta his Bruins debut Thursday night.
Bruins
Brian Gionta and Nick Holden fit in seamlessly in their Bruins debuts March 2, 2018 | 8:54 AM
The Bruins celebrate one of their eight goals against the Penguins
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' wild 8-4 win over the Penguins March 2, 2018 | 8:45 AM
National
Aly Raisman files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics March 2, 2018 | 8:11 AM
Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) scores against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
Krejci hat trick leads Bruins to 8-4 win over Penguins March 1, 2018 | 10:10 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (7) gestures during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The way Isaiah Thomas sees it, what awaits in free agency this summer is like what he faced when he was the last pick in the NBA Draft. “I only need one team to love me,” Thomas said Thursday, candidly opening up about his health, his past, his present and his future while he deals with a season that absolutely has not gone the way he envisioned. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez, File)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas: 'All you need is one team to love you' March 1, 2018 | 3:46 PM