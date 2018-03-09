4 takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Flyers

Another Bruins win by Brad Marchand's late-game heroics.

The Bruins are a perfect 5-0 on their season-long six-game homestand. –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
Bob Snow
The Philadelphia Flyers were winless in their first four games of March when they took the ice at TD Garden on Thursday night against their archrivals. At the opposite end were the Bruins, with four straight W’s — three in overtime — under their belts.

The clash marked the Black and Gold’s fifth game of a six-game homestand — their longest of the season — and the first of three contests in less than 72 hours, with a matinee home-and-home series against the Blackhawks coming up this weekend.

Thursday saw another case of coach Bruce Cassidy shuffling all hands on deck; he welcomed goalie Tuukka Rask back from a minor lower-body injury, while forward David Backes — who was suspended three games for Tuesday’s hit on Frans Nielsen of the Red Wings — joined Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy on the sidelines. Cassidy’s third line ended up with Tommy Wingels in place of Backes, and Danton Heinen and Brian Gionta on the wings.

The contest that followed may not have compared to the Bruins’ clashes of yesteryear against the Broad Street Bullies, but any time these teams meet, the result is usually an energy filled and highly entertaining 60 minutes. Here’s what we learned from a game that produced all of that en route to a 3-2 win for Boston.

Marchand notched his third straight game-winner.

“He just keeps on ticking,” Cassidy said about his leading goal scorer. “He seems like he’s on a bit of a mission with Bergy [Bergeron] out, that he wants to pick the team up in the offensive part of it.”

Brad Marchand has carried his team with three consecutive game-winners, with two coming in overtime.

On Thursday, it appeared yet another OT was coming. But in the waning seconds of the final frame, Zdeno Chara put a left-point shot on net that found David Pastrnak digging for the puck at one post. The puck squirted opposite, and Marchand needed but a single moment to win the game at 19:38 by poking home his 29th of the season.

“I think we all have to carry the load a bit,” Marchand said after wearing the “A” in Bergeron’s absence. “I think we’re all feeling that. You know, it’s very hard missing a guy like [Bergeron] and McAvoy, and now Backes for a few games. It’s tough to replace them, so … I think we all feel that a bit and have to step up.”

Bruins barely capitalized on facing their second consecutive rookie goalie.

On Tuesday, the Bruins sent Red Wings rookie goalie Jared Coreau to the bench after scoring four goals by the mid-game mark – including two on their first two shots. On Thursday, Philly’s Alex Lyon was making his fourth career NHL start.

Lyon went the distance, keeping it a one-goal game until the final horn. He was at his best stopping three rat-a-tat Boston bids with two minutes left in the second period.

But David Pastrnak twirled 360 degrees before taking one swipe to pay dirt, and Riley Nash’s second-rebound poke gave Boston its first goal at 9:14 of the first period. That goal evened the game at one apiece after Jakub Voracek had given the Flyers the lead within the first two minutes.

With 25 ticks left in the opening period, Gionta went in alone from center ice off Chara’s 75-foot pass, and dropped Lyon before backhanding Boston to a 2-1 lead. The tally was Gionta’s first goal and fourth point after returning to the NHL from the Winter Olympics. Call it the tallest to shortest play of the season – Chara at 6-foot-9 and Gionta at 5-foot-7.

“To be able to come in and [be in] the everyday battles that go along with being an NHLer, a professional player, time and space, little plays,” Cassidy listed as positives about Gionta. “It looks like he hasn’t missed a beat at all.”

Rask was active in his return.

After missing a week with a minor lower-body injury, 2014 Vezina winner Tuukka Rask had with 31 saves in a solid outing.

“We talked to him [about] dealing with a nagging injury,” Cassidy said, “but it’s helped him to get back to where he needs to be, and we’ll see how he recovers tomorrow. That’s probably the best test; see if he’s sore or just your typical game sore. I thought he did a good job.”

Rask didn’t look all that sharp on Jori Lehtera’s shorthanded goal at 7:21 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He also had to deal with quality chances for the Flyers early, including their conversion on a double-minor to Boston’s Kevan Miller (for high-sticking) in which Rask was beaten clean by Voracek for the 1-0 advantage.

Otherwise, Rask produced a fairly active performance in his return to the crease.

“Oh, it was good. It was sharp,” Rask said. “[I] got into the game early with the power play, a lot of shots there. Felt sharp.”

McQuaid was also solid in his return.

Pick the top Bruin who returns seamlessly after being M.I.A., and it might well be Adam McQuaid.

After missing 36 games with a broken leg, the veteran defenseman went back to providing his usual stay-at-home, dependable play on Jan. 17. He then played 17 of the next 18, before sitting out the last four while Bruce Cassidy got a look at newcomer Nick Holden.

“Adam is going to play his game,” Cassidy said. “He is going to be the heart; he is going to block shots. He’s going to confront the opposition and stick up for his teammates, try to make the easy play. So it’s not easy missing some time – long stretches – and then [coming] back in … he’s working at it.”

McQuaid was paired with the red-hot Torey Krug against Philadelphia, with the latter fresh off a career-high four points in Tuesday’s game against Detroit. He did not disappoint, with four hits and three blocked shots in his 19:11 of ice time – including 4:03 on the penalty kill.

“I’m always a big fan of Adam’s kill,” Cassidy said.

“It was nice to … be out there competing with the guys, to be a part of a win again. It feels good,” McQuaid said. “It wasn’t how I would’ve drew things up, or how I envisioned things going. But I’m trying to put the first part – the injury – behind me and focus on where I am at now.”

