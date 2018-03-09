Watch: Brad Marchand scores another game-winner against Flyers

Apparently Brad Marchand doesn’t care for overtime.

The Bruins’ franchise leader in overtime goals took a break from his three-on-three heroics because Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Flyers came in regulation. Marchand still managed to net the game-winner – his third-in-a-row – with just 22 seconds remaining.

“I think it was a product of everybody doing their job the right way and keeping it simple,” Marchand said. “When you do that and get things to the net, good things happen.”

Just another day at the office for @Bmarch63. That's three straight games with the game-winner for the Bruins leading scorer. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5lTwXMyMHC — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2018

It wasn’t as difficult as his last two game-winners, and goalie Tuukka Rask joked “well, I would’ve scored on that,” but it was still huge. Marchand’s team-leading 29th goal of the season lifted the Bruins to 5-0 on their homestand, and it happened without Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy (lower-body injuries) and David Backes (three-game suspension).

Marchand, who wore an ‘A’ Thursday as an alternate captain in Bergeron’s absence, has provided a spark during the homestand.

“He just keeps on tickin’,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s Brad. He seems like he’s on a bit of a mission with Bergeron out … he wants to pick the team up.”

Marchand and the Bruins finish their homestand with a 1 p.m. matinee against the Blackhawks Saturday.