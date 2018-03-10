Will Brad Marchand be suspended for that hit on Anthony Duclair?

Marchand could get another call from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Anthony Duclair grabs his knee following a first-period collision with Brad Marchand. –Joe Makarski / Bruins Daily
By
Tim Rosenthal
March 10, 2018

Well, Brad Marchand may get yet another call from the Department of Player Safety.

Marchand wasted little time making headlines Saturday afternoon against the Blackhawks during his collision with Anthony Duclair. Though he attempted to avoid contact, Marchand found a way to hit Duclair during a rather bizarre collision forcing the Blackhawks forward to miss the rest of the game with an apparent lower-body injury. Marchand was assessed a two-minute minor for interference.

“I think it was pretty clear that I was trying to get out of the way, and he was [also] trying to get out of the way,” Marchand said about the incident postgame. “I think [Duclair] twisted up his foot there and it’s tough. Things like that happen in hockey, and you don’t want to see another guy get hurt, but we were trying to avoid each other.”

It looks a little worse on replay than it did live. Here’s a look at the hit:

“Honestly,” Marchand added, “I haven’t seen the replay yet, so I don’t know how it looks. But, a lot of times when you slow it down it looks worse than when things happen during the game. Again, things do happen fast and we were trying to avoid each other at [a] very high speed. You do have a split second decision to decide which way he’s going and which way I’m going and try to not hit each other. So again, it’s very unfortunate.”

A potential Marchand suspension is the last thing the Bruins need as they march on without Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy (lower-body injuries), and with David Backes serving a three-game suspension for interfering with Frans Nielsen during Tuesday’s Bruins-Red Wings contest. Backes is scheduled to return Tuesday night in Carolina.

Marchand earned a five-game ban in late January for elbowing Devils forward Marcus Johansson. The eight-year veteran, who was fined $2,000 Friday for his second embellishment offense of the year, has been suspended five times during his career including twice in a nine-month span.

“That’s obviously up to them, but I don’t think [I’ll hear from Player Safety],” Marchand said. “We were trying to avoid each other, so…yeah I don’t think so.”

“I expect they will because it’s Brad,” Bruce Cassidy said about Marchand’s potential hearing. “When I looked at the replay it looked like two guys trying to get the hell out of the way from each other, but it doesn’t matter, right? It’s what they’re going to see.”

A decision regarding Marchand would have to come rather quickly if Player Safety decides to review his hit on Duclair. The Bruins finish their home-and-home with the Blackhawks — and subsequently, begin their four-game road trip — Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

