Bruins rally in 3rd period to stun Hurricanes, 6-4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored three of Boston’s five goals in the final 10 minutes for his first career hat trick, and the Bruins stunned the Carolina Hurricanes by rallying for a 6-4 victory Tuesday night.

Matt Grzelcyk, Pastrnak and Danton Heinen scored in a span of 77 seconds to turn a 4-1 Bruins deficit into a 4-all tie.

Grzelcyk fired home a slap shot with 9:56 remaining, Pastrnak scored on a wrister 56 seconds later and Heinen followed 21 seconds after that with the tying goal, banging home a one-timer off a 2-on-1 rush with David Krejci.

Pastrnak put Boston ahead on a power-play goal with 3:30 left and finished off his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:34 remaining.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game road losing streak. Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams scored in the second period for Carolina. Brock McGinn added a short-handed goal 51 seconds into the third to make it 4-1, but the Hurricanes couldn’t hold it.

Justin Faulk and Elias Lindholm each had two assists, and Cam Ward stopped 28 shots. It was a deflating loss for the Hurricanes, who missed a chance to make up ground as they chase the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They are seven points back with 12 games remaining.

NOTES: Aho set a career high with his 25th goal. … Teravainen has eight goals and three assists in his last 11 games. … Bruins forward David Backes returned after serving a three-game suspension for a late hit to the head against Detroit’s Frans Nielsen last Tuesday. … Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said forward Patrice Bergeron (broken foot) did not make the trip and will be out until at least next week. D Charlie McAvoy (MCL sprain) missed the game as well.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Hurricanes: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

