Morning sports update: Sports anchor humorously ignored Bruins’ 5-goal comeback

The Bruins staged a remarkable rally against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, scoring five unanswered goals to complete a 6-4 comeback.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

North Carolina sports anchor hilariously ignored the Bruins’ late rally: Listening to ABC11 sports anchor Mark Armstrong, viewers would have been forgiven for thinking the Hurricanes beat the Bruins on Tuesday. For nearly the entirety of the segment, Armstrong described the Hurricanes extravagantly, giving a detailed breakdown of the team’s 4-1 lead in the third period.

It was only in the last sentence of his minute-long recap that Armstrong wryly revealed Boston’s epic comeback:

Advertisement

Titans reportedly agree to deals with multiple former Patriots: Both Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have histories in New England. So it wasn’t surprising that Tennessee had interest in signing former Patriots in free agency.

What was perhaps more surprising was that the Titans have reportedly agreed to sign both Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis.

Danny Amendola expected to take his talents to South Beach: With the Patriots for five seasons, Danny Amendola carved out a niche for himself as “Playoff ‘Dola.” The clutch wide receiver, who was a free agent, reportedly agreed to terms with the Dolphins. Longtime Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman praised Amendola with social media sendoffs.

Martellus Bennett had a lot to say about how fans perceive NFL players: Martellus Bennett, who was recently cut by the Patriots after re-signing in New England during the 2017 season, shared a few thoughts on Twitter on Tuesday. Bennett offered his opinion about fans who laugh at athletes on social media after they lose their jobs. (Boston.com)

Here’s the full list of injured Celtics players and when they’re expected to return: Coming to the final stretch of the NBA regular season, the Celtics are just trying to get healthy for the playoffs. While one injury has loomed over the Celtics’ entire season (Gordon Hayward), there’s a worryingly long list of recently injured players as well. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Daily highlight: Clearly, it had to be David Pastrnak’s go-ahead goal in the Bruins’ comeback win: