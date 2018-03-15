FROM

Bruins call up Anton Blidh and Paul Postma from Providence

Paul Postma
Boston Bruins defenseman Paul Postma gathers in a loose puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
SUNRISE, Fla. — Slightly worse for their wear Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. — where they finished their 6-4 win with injuries to Jake DeBrusk, Zdeno Chara, and Torey Krug — the Bruins Thursday morning summoned forward Anton Blidh and defenseman Paul Postma from AHL Providence.

The Bruins are due on the ice here at BB&T Center at 11:30 a.m. for their day-of-game skate.

The Bruins also have extras Tommy Wingels (F) and Adam McQuaid (D) available for tonight’s 7:30 faceoff vs. the Panthers.

