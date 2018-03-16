FROM

Bruins’ David Backes won’t face additional discipline for hit

David Backes
Riley Nash of the Boston Bruins celebrates with David Backes, left, after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
3:25 PM

TAMPA – The referees’ whistle didn’t treat David Backes kindly Thursday night, tagging the Boston center with a match penalty in the Bruins’ 3-0 loss to the Panthers, but the veteran forward skated free Friday from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

DOPS, mandated to review all match penalties for possible supplemental discipline (i.e suspension), deemed that Backes’ hit at 17:56 of the first period did not target Vincent Trocheck’s head. As viewed through Rule 48.1 of the league’s rulebook, any head contact that did occur was unavoidable on an otherwise full-body hit.

None of that gets back the 42:04 Backes was forced to watch from the Boston dressing room in Sunrise, Fla., but it will put him back in the lineup here Saturday night when the Bruins and Lightning clash as the two leading powers in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Devin and Jason McCourty with their mother.
Patriots
Here's how Mama McCourty reacted to her sons' Patriots reunion March 16, 2018 | 1:33 PM
Sam Cassell
Sports Q
Who is the best athlete you ever played against? March 16, 2018 | 12:18 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
5 things to know about Devin McCourty's twin brother who's a new Patriot March 16, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season March 16, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler’s time in New England should have ended better March 16, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Adam Vinatieri getting help from teammates to clear a spot to kick the game winning field goal against the Raiders in Jan. 2002.
Sports News
Our bracket couldn't include everyone. Here's who just missed the cut. March 16, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Jacques LeDuc
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years March 16, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton already preaching 'Do Your Job' mantra March 16, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer, left stops a shot by Boston Bruins' David Backes (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Will David Backes be suspended again following Thursday night's ejection? March 16, 2018 | 8:05 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and Aleksander Barkov (16) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 loss to the Panthers March 16, 2018 | 7:45 AM
Jean Dolores Schmidt
College Sports
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean March 16, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Kyron Cartwright
College Sports
5 things to know about the Providence men's basketball team March 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price practices a drill during baseball spring training, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Red Sox
Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut March 16, 2018 | 2:40 AM
Aaron Hernandez
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's review of the upcoming Aaron Hernandez documentary March 16, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Adam Gaudette
College Sports
Finally Beanpot champs, Northeastern thinks bigger March 15, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer stops the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Bruins shut out by Panthers in Florida, 3-0 March 15, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 12, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Celtics
Here's how close the C's reportedly were to trading Paul Pierce for Chris Paul March 15, 2018 | 6:38 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, NFL football players Jason McCourty, left, Devin McCourty pose at the VIP Reception hosted by the NFLPA in New Orleans. The McCourty twins are back together. The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Jason McCourty to the New England Patriots, reuniting him with his brother, Devin, on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Browns also sent a seventh-round pick to the Patriots to get a sixth-rounder in return. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision for NFLPA/AP Images, via AP, File)
Patriots
Logan Ryan slipped in a backhanded compliment when congratulating new Patriot Jason McCourty March 15, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Red Sox
Here’s the story on those ‘Jim Buchanan’ reports from spring training March 15, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Ed Markey's bracket
College Sports
Here's how Charlie Baker and Ed Markey filled out their NCAA Tournament brackets March 15, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Jason McCourty is getting tired of watching his brother Devin in the playoffs while he misses out.
Patriots
Patriots acquire Jason McCourty in trade with Browns March 15, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Gillette Stadium
Soccer
Boston among 23 cities in North American bid for 2026 World Cup March 15, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Jamuni McNeace, Stanford Robinson
College Sports
Rhode Island shuts down Trae Young, Oklahoma in 83-78 win March 15, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Danny Amendola signs off on his Patriots career March 15, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Holy Cross Crusaders logo
College Sports
Holy Cross drops knight image despite keeping Crusaders name March 15, 2018 | 2:41 PM
BC-BU hockey
College Sports
Stakes are high for BC and BU in Hockey East tournament March 15, 2018 | 1:54 PM
Rev. Ray A. Hammond
Red Sox
Effort to rename Yawkey Way met with passion from both sides March 15, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon relay to commemorate World War I race March 15, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Aislinn Breslin is running Boston to complete a dream March 15, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle had to be separated on the Lakers bench March 15, 2018 | 12:26 PM