David Backes exits first period of Bruins game with injury

TAMPA — Promoted to first-line center for Saturday night’s game against the Lightning, veteran Bruins forward David Backes exited the ice with what appeared to be a laceration high to his right leg with 21 seconds remaining in the first period after a pileup at the Tampa Bay net.

Backes, 33, straightened up from his fall in the crease and skated straight to the Boston bench in obvious pain, gesturing urgently toward trainer Don DelNegro all the way across the ice. DelNegro met him at the bench and the two hurried to the dressing room.

Teammate Torey Krug, speaking to 98.5 The Sports Hub between periods, said, “Scary, man,’’ when asked about Backes’s injury. “Any time you see a cut like that and a lot of blood — it’s a scary thing.’’

UPDATE: David Backes suffered a laceration above his right knee requiring several stitches. David is resting and will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 18, 2018