4 takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Lightning

Bruins pull within two points of the East-leading Lightning

David Pastrnak celebrates a first-period goal.
David Pastrnak celebrates a first-period goal. (Chris O'Meara/AP) –Chris O'Meara/AP
By
Anthony Travalgia
7:41 AM

After Thursday’s ugly 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers, the Bruins knew they needed a much better effort against the Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

Saturday’s Bruins were a very different team since their last meeting with the Lightning – a 3-2 home victory for Boston on Nov. 29 – but the end result remained the same. With their 3-0 shutout of the Lightning Saturday night, the Bruins have now won eight of their last 10 against their Atlantic Division foes.

Without their star center (Patrice Bergeron), top defensive pair (Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy), and their second line left-winger (Jake DeBrusk), the injury-plagued Bruins needed a full 60 minutes to take down the Bolts. The B’s won third straight over Tampa in arguably their most impressive victory of the season.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned:

Bruins once again find first-period success against Bolts

It’s no secret the Bruins have had some serious issues in the opening period, yet those troubles seem to slip away whenever they face Tampa Bay.

In their 3-2 victory over the Lightning in November, the Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead, including two first-period goals. On Saturday, they repeated the feat, as Torey Krug (three assists) set up David Pastrnak and then David Backes to give the Black and Gold a 2-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

There is no doubt the Bruins are a resilient bunch. Their first period struggles, combined with their overall success, show just that.

An injury scare for David Backes

Shortly after notching his 12th goal of the season to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead, Backes and the rest of the Bruins had a real scare. While sliding into the crease alongside Lightning forward Yanni Gourde, the latter’s skate found an unprotected area above Backes’s right knee and cut him.

Backes was seen immediately grabbing his leg before hobbling off the ice and into the Bruins dressing room. Boston would later announce that Backes needed stitches for a laceration above his right knee, and would not return..

Advertisement

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Backes needed approximately 18 stitches, but didn’t provide much information about the veteran’s status going forward.

“I don’t want to say he dodged a bullet, because it’s an unfortunate accident. But it looks like he will be OK, and from there I don’t know – I don’t have an update,” Cassidy said. “[We’ll] see how it is tomorrow, and we will classify him as day-to-day. But other than that, I don’t know if he will be ready for Monday.”

Tuukka Rask shines in victory

No matter what Tuukka Rask does on the ice, some Bruins fans are critical. Whether it’s not being able to make that clutch save or failing to come up with that big win, negativity is frequently directed at the Black and Gold netminder.

On Saturday, Rask responded to his detractors by making several big-time saves on his way to picking up a huge win.

Rask stopped all 23 shots faced for his third shutout of the year. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner has won all six of his last starts despite posting a less-than-Vezina-like 3.61 goals-against average over that span.

Bruins earn two vital points

Going into Saturday, the Bruins trailed the Lightning by four points for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. They knew a regulation loss to their divisional foes would hurt more than a loss against any other team in the league.

Even with a handful of key players, the Black and Gold responded by putting forth one of their best efforts of the season to pick up two key points. With the win, the Bruins now trail the Lightning by just two points with a game in hand.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask makes a pad-save on a shot by Lightning center Yanni Gourde during the second period Saturday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask, Bruins hand Lightning first shutout of season in 3-0 win March 17, 2018 | 10:02 PM
The bench celebrates after Loyola-Chicago guard Bruno Skokna scores on a 3-point basket against Tennessee in the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas.
NCAA Tournament
Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper March 17, 2018 | 9:54 PM
Boston Bruins' David Backes, left, and San Jose Sharks' Joel Ward battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
David Backes exits first period of Bruins game with injury March 17, 2018 | 8:07 PM
Jeremy Hill carries the ball during the first quarter against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Patriots
Patriots add Adrian Clayborn, Jeremy Hill in free agency March 17, 2018 | 6:34 PM
UMBC's Jairus Lyles celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte.
NCAA Tournament
UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset March 17, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews (0) hugs coach Dan Hurley at the end of a second-round game against Duke. The Blue Devils won, 87-62.
NCAA Tournament
Rhode Island's NCAA Tournament run ends in the 2nd round March 17, 2018 | 5:09 PM
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright practices during spring training.
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright may not need DL time March 17, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Former Patriot Danny Woodhead announced his retirement Friday night.
Patriots
Former Patriot Danny Woodhead announces retirement March 17, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Patrick Chung during the Divisional Round game against the Titans.
Patriots
Patriots, safety Patrick Chung working on contract extension, reports say March 17, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Bobby Orr (left) and Phil Esposito (front) in action during a game.
Bruins
A look at 8 of the Boston Bruins' greatest of all time March 17, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) is consoled after fouling out during the second half of the team's first-round game against UMBC in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
NCAA Tournament
What No. 1 Virginia men's basketball had to say after losing to No. 16 UMBC March 17, 2018 | 3:31 AM
UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) drives past Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Kyle Guy (5) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
NCAA Tournament
What No. 16 UMBC had to say after upsetting No. 1 Virginia March 17, 2018 | 3:22 AM
Celtics
Rozier, Celtics hold off Magic 92-83 March 16, 2018 | 9:43 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, former University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey coach Shannon Miller speaks about the discrimination lawsuit she and two other female coaches have filed against the school, at the law offices of Fafinski Mark & Johnson in Eden Prairie, Minn. A federal jury, on Thursday, March 15, 2018, awarded Shannon Miller more than $744,000 for lost wages and benefits and $3 million for emotional distress. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)
College Sports
Jury awards $3.7 million to former college women's hockey coach March 16, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Oklahoma v Rhode Island
College Sports
Duke faces experienced Rhode Island for Sweet 16 spot March 16, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Chris Zablocki
Local
Is this Connecticut doctor the best extreme marathoner? March 16, 2018 | 3:53 PM
David Backes
Bruins
Bruins’ David Backes won’t face additional discipline for hit March 16, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Gabby Williams, Kia Nurse
College Sports
Top-seed UConn looks for 25th straight opening-round win March 16, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Devin and Jason McCourty with their mother.
Patriots
Here's how Mama McCourty reacted to her sons' Patriots reunion March 16, 2018 | 1:33 PM
Sam Cassell
Sports Q
Who is the best athlete you ever played against? March 16, 2018 | 12:18 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
5 things to know about Devin McCourty's twin brother who's a new Patriot March 16, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season March 16, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler’s time in New England should have ended better March 16, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Adam Vinatieri getting help from teammates to clear a spot to kick the game winning field goal against the Raiders in Jan. 2002.
Sports News
Our bracket couldn't include everyone. Here's who just missed the cut. March 16, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Jacques LeDuc
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years March 16, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton already preaching 'Do Your Job' mantra March 16, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer, left stops a shot by Boston Bruins' David Backes (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Will David Backes be suspended again following Thursday night's ejection? March 16, 2018 | 8:05 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and Aleksander Barkov (16) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 loss to the Panthers March 16, 2018 | 7:45 AM
Jean Dolores Schmidt
College Sports
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean March 16, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Kyron Cartwright
College Sports
5 things to know about the Providence men's basketball team March 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM