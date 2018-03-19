New Bruin Ryan Donato scores a goal in his NHL debut

A little over 24 hours after the Boston Bruins announced they’d signed Scituate native Ryan Donato to a two-year, entry-level deal, the 21-year-old U.S. Olympic star scored a goal for the team.

Donato brought the TD Garden crowd to their feet when he scored in the second period of Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He later added an assist on a power-play goal by Riley Nash.

Donato played for Team USA at the Olympics, scoring five goals. He played at Harvard for his father, Crimson head coach Ted Donato, a former Bruin.

Donato was a second-round pick for the Bruins in 2014.