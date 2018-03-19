A crew of New England Olympians was honored before the Bruins game

A group of US athletes who competed at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, and have connections to New England were honored at Monday’s Bruins game.

The group included eight members of the gold medal-winning women’s hockey team – captain Meghan Duggan (Danvers), Cayla Barnes (Boston College), Kacey Bellamy (Westfield), Brianna Decker (Boston Pride), Kali Flanagan (Burlington), Megan Keller (Boston College), Amanda Pelkey (Montpelier, Vt.), and Haley Skarupa (Boston College).

The gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team is in the house! 🥇 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZCCbAu7r3V — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2018

They were joined by luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer, who was born in Pittsfield, and ice dancing bronze medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani. Alex was born in Boston.

Brian Gionta, who captained the men’s Olympic team, took the ceremonial faceoff against Columbus captain Nick Foligno. Duggan dropped the puck.

Before tonight's game, a group of 2018 Winter Olympic medalists with New England ties were honored during the ceremonial puck drop. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XYLCGHNYdP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2018