3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets

Ryan Donato's debut, non-call in overtime highlight playoff-like contest

Brad Marchand was quite upset over a non-call in OT.
Brad Marchand was quite upset over a non-call in OT. –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
By
Tim Rosenthal
6:06 AM

COMMENTARY

A playoff-like atmosphere that included an impressive debut from Ryan Donato and a pair of lead changes ended with controversy and a game-winner from another former college hockey standout from Boston.

In the end, the Blue Jackets came away with the 5-4 overtime win and the Bruins only tallied one point on a night where they sustained pressure all night on Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo and outshot their opponents, 38-25. Here is what we learned as the Bruins outworked their Eastern Conference foes but still blew a 3-1 second-period lead and ultimately fell short.

Donato shines in his debut

From representing Team USA at the Olympics — with new teammate Brian Gionta — to becoming a Hobey Baker finalist, Ryan Donato’s 2017-18 campaign has been nothing short of impressive. Now, the highly-touted 2014 second round pick can add his NHL debut to the list.

Advertisement

Indeed, it was an impressive debut for the now former Harvard standout.

Just three days ago, Donato played his final game for the Crimson in their loss to Clarkson in the ECAC semifinals. A mere 48 hours later, he signed his first NHL contract and thrust himself into the B’s lineup on short notice.

Donato’s first day ended with a three-point night (a goal and two assists) to go along with six shots on goal during his 19:40 of ice time. Whether it was providing a net-front presence on the top power-play unit or finding time and space to shoot the puck and create plays, Donato had an opening act to remember in front of friends, family (including his father, coach and former Bruin Ted) and the remaining 17,565 in attendance at TD Garden.

“Yeah obviously you’re never really going to expect to play in your first NHL game and have chances,” Donato said about the number of scoring chances he compiled in his debut. “For me I was just going in with a positive attitude, and no matter what role they had me in I was going to try and do it to my best. I was fortunate to get a couple bounces, and it almost went in a couple times, and obviously one went in and that was great, too.”

Advertisement

“Very impressed by that to be able to come in here. Especially your hometown, could be some jitters there, might be easier to do it on the road, almost,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said about Donato. “I’m not sure – to each his own in that area, but there’s a lot of people to, sort of, impress, and it’s a tough game, so good for him to be able to do it right here in his own backyard.”

Donato’s opening act, however, was a blip to the end result.

Non-calls and Atkinson’s winner highlight overtime

They may have had four power plays to the Blue Jackets’ two, but a non-call during the three-on-three extra session left many Bruins fans scratching their heads — and rightfully so.

It also left Brad Marchand fuming at the officials after he was held by Pierre-Luc Dubois, who altered his breakaway attempt on Korpisalo early in overtime. Instead of another power play attempt, or a potential penalty shot for the team’s all-time leader in regular season OT goals, Marchand and the Bruins looked on as ex-Boston College star Cam Atkinson notched his 17th of the season to extend the Blue Jackets’ win streak to eight straight games.

Marchand, who scored his 31st of the season on a nifty backhander to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the second period, did not address the media afterward. Instead of asking Marchand about whether or not his reputation might have resulted in the non-call, reporters instead directed the officiating question to Cassidy during his postgame press conference.

Advertisement

“Listen, they make their calls. I was more confused about, like I said, I thought there was clearly two icings that directly resulted in goals. That was disappointing to me, but life goes on,” Cassidy said in-depth about the officiating factoring into the OT loss. “We got our power-play opportunities; we were able to covert on one of them, so no. Hopefully, the next time we’re in overtime, a call goes our way. It’s just the way it is.”

A better bounce, an OT call, or holding onto a two-goal lead could’ve swung the game in the Bruins’ favor on a night where the injuries continued to mount.

Rick Nash day-to-day, Adam McQuaid exits

Even with Patrice Bergeron returning to practice and David Backes avoiding a serious injury in Tampa on Saturday, the Bruins still can’t escape the injury bug.

Despite taking part in the normal morning skate activities, Rick Nash was added to the injury list moments prior to facing his former teammates. Nash, who played through an upper-body injury Saturday night, is listed as day-to-day. Anton Blidh came from Providence on an emergency recall and appeared in his first game in Boston this season.

As if Nash’s injury wasn’t bad enough, the Bruins defensive core took another hit as Adam McQuaid left during the third period. Cassidy didn’t have any further update on McQuaid’s status postgame.

Somehow, the Bruins are staying within striking distance of the East-leading Lightning without their top center (Bergeron), top defensive pair (Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy), and their trio of versatile forwards (Nash, Backes and Jake DeBrusk). They’ve done well with their ‘next man up’ philosophy, but their health come playoff time is key for any realistic run toward the Stanley Cup.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato, left, is congratulated by Danton Heinen (43) after his first goal in his first NHL game.
Bruins
Ryan Donato shines in his NHL debut March 20, 2018 | 5:59 AM
Bruins
Atkinson lifts Blue Jackets past Bruins, 5-4 in OT March 19, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Ryan Donato
Bruins
New Bruin Ryan Donato scores a goal, adds two assists, in NHL debut March 19, 2018 | 9:05 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart gave a post-surgery update on his thumb injury March 19, 2018 | 8:06 PM
Red Sox
MLB hopes for Red Sox-Yankees series in London in 2019 March 19, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Celtics need tenacity, not timidity, from Jayson Tatum March 19, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Celtics
Danny Ainge clarified his comments about Gordon Hayward's 'setback' March 19, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel: Daughter's heart surgery the 'toughest thing we’ve ever been through' March 19, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Adrian Clayborn
Patriots
The Patriots added four players over the weekend. Here’s a closer look March 19, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton: 'I just want to add to the team success' March 19, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Local
What's the most obscure Boston sports jersey you own? March 19, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues March 19, 2018 | 11:51 AM
John Hannah
Patriots
A look at 9 of the greatest New England Patriots of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Ted Williams
Red Sox
A look at 14 of the greatest Boston Red Sox of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Babe Ruth
Sports Q
Which eliminated Boston sports legend should have survived the first round of #GOATMadness? March 19, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't rule out a return to Boston March 19, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Boston, MA: 3/19/2018: Before the game, Winter Olympians with New England roots were honored and took part in a ceremonial puck drop. The Boston Bruins hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
A crew of New England Olympians was honored before the Bruins game March 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Bradley Chubb
Patriots
Bill Belichick gave Bradley Chubb pointers at N.C. State’s pro day March 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jason Burke is running 'Double Boston' to extend his streak March 18, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Jaymi Cohen.
Boston Marathon
Here's why Jaymi Cohen, a marathon bombing survivor, is running Boston March 18, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Harvard forward Ryan Donato (16) looks to pass against Boston University during the second period of the first round of the Beanpot hockey tournament in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins sign US Olympic star Ryan Donato to entry-level deal March 18, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Pelicans forward Darius Miller and forward Cheick Diallo (13) in the first half. The Pelicans won 108-89.
Celtics
Celtics struggle against Pelicans as Davis drops 34 March 18, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Cincinnati forward Kyle Washington (24) drives to the basket over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville.
NCAA Tournament
Comeback for the ages: Nevada edges Cincinnati 75-73 March 18, 2018 | 8:34 PM
Cordarelle Patterson (left) is coming to the Patriots.
Patriots
Raiders reportedly trade returner Patterson to Patriots March 18, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Heat shooting guard Ray Allen (34) holds the ball as Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo (9) defends in the second half at American Airlines Arena.
Celtics
‘He just wants attention’: Rajon Rondo responds to Ray Allen book excerpts March 18, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Red Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel delivers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel is on his way to Fort Myers to rejoin the Red Sox March 18, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady went on an NPR quiz show and things got 'saucy' March 18, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Boston Celtics players Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman and Frank Ramsey in 1960.
Celtics
12 of the greatest Celtics players of all time March 18, 2018 | 2:53 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: The UMBC Retrievers bench reacts to their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
College Sports
The human behind the UMBC Twitter account takes a victory lap too March 18, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm 'Rolling': Sandra Dailey is 'rolling' Boston after breaking her back at 47 March 18, 2018 | 11:25 AM